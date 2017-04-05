Samsung's marketing budget overshadows most manufacturers' revenues.

Samsung isn't one to shy away from spending extravagant sums of money to market its products, and we've seen a lot of that last year for the Galaxy S7, S7 edge, and the Gear 360. There was that building-sized billboard for the S7 in Russia, Lil Wayne's Samsung Pay advert, endorsements from Casey Neistat, Karlie Kloss, and many more.

According to a report on South Korea's Yonhap News, Samsung spent a total of $10.2 billion (11.5 trillion won) on marketing last year. That included $3.9 billion (4.4 trillion won) toward advertisements, a 15% increase from 2015.

A bulk of that money went toward promoting the S7 and S7 edge, and Samsung is expected to continue its "aggressive marketing strategies" this year as well — it's already at it. The company's South Korean rival LG also saw a 21.4% increase in its marketing spend last year to $1.1 billion (1.3 trillion won).