Samsung's marketing budget overshadows most manufacturers' revenues.
Samsung isn't one to shy away from spending extravagant sums of money to market its products, and we've seen a lot of that last year for the Galaxy S7, S7 edge, and the Gear 360. There was that building-sized billboard for the S7 in Russia, Lil Wayne's Samsung Pay advert, endorsements from Casey Neistat, Karlie Kloss, and many more.
According to a report on South Korea's Yonhap News, Samsung spent a total of $10.2 billion (11.5 trillion won) on marketing last year. That included $3.9 billion (4.4 trillion won) toward advertisements, a 15% increase from 2015.
A bulk of that money went toward promoting the S7 and S7 edge, and Samsung is expected to continue its "aggressive marketing strategies" this year as well — it's already at it. The company's South Korean rival LG also saw a 21.4% increase in its marketing spend last year to $1.1 billion (1.3 trillion won).
Reader comments
and yet customers still don't feel Samsung care about them, don't listen to them and don't go out of their way to address issues and be approachable.
Flooding the air waves with adverts until you can't look in any direction without seeing Samsung is less than half the battle. The Note 7 fiasco didn't really change their attitude to consumers imo.
Companies care about consumers spending dollars on their products. If consumers feel Samsung really doesn't care about them then maybe they will pass on purchasing the S8. I think Samsung will sell plenty of devices going forward.
Gotta spend money to make money.
No matter how much money they spend I will not a buy a Samsung phone. I love their TVs, but I can't stand their modified Android OS.
No wonder why companies like HTC can never succeed. They don't have that much money to spend. Even though they also shot on their own feet themselves