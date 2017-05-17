Galaxy S8 and S8+ hit the 5-million sales mark in their first month of availability.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ made their debut in South Korea, Canada, and the U.S. on April 21, with availability in European markets and India kicking off a few weeks later. The company is now stating that it sold over 5 million units globally, with shipments exceeding 10 million units.

In a statement to The Investor, Samsung said:

Although we cannot provide detailed figures, the sales are going smoothly around the globe. The combined sales already are beyond 5 million units.

While the numbers are certainly impressive, they're not as high as previous years. For instance, Samsung sold over 10 million units of the Galaxy S6 in its first month of availability, and over 11 million units of the Galaxy S5 in the first 30 days of availability.

That said, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ aren't available in all markets yet, although Samsung has stated that it will bring the devices to 120 countries before the end of the month. A launch in China — one of Samsung's largest global markets — is slated for May 25.

Healthy sales of the Galaxy S8 will undoubtedly lead to increased profits from Samsung's mobile business unit in Q2 2017. The South Korean manufacturer posted record profits a quarter prior to the launch of the S8, and with sales set to receive a boost in the coming weeks following availability in more markets, Samsung is in line for its most profitable quarter.