Prime subscribers in India can pick up the Galaxy C7 Pro for a ₹2,000 discount.

Samsung is aggressively promoting its latest mid-range device in India, the Galaxy C7 Pro. The phone made its debut in the country last month for ₹27,990, with availability exclusive to Amazon India. Samsung is now rolling out an offer where Amazon Prime members can get the phone for ₹25,990, a discount of ₹2,000 from its launch price.

The C7 Pro features a 5.7-inch Full HD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 626, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP front and rear cameras, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C, NFC, and a 3300mAh battery. On the software front, it's running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. The phone isn't as powerful as the OnePlus 3T, but it has a great design combined with decent internals along with Samsung's brand name.

The Galaxy C7 Pro is available in Navy Blue and Gold color options, and the deal itself is valid until later today. If you're a Prime subscriber and are interested in getting your hands on the Galaxy C7 Pro, head to Amazon from the link below to pick up the phone for ₹25,990.

