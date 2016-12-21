Is Samsung sending two different updates for phones with identical hardware?
A report originating from a Vodafone Australia representative says that Samsung will be sending different platform versions of Android to different markets when updating the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 egde.
I've checked in with the right people for you @chri5tin3 and @shauno100, and they've confirmed the references to Samsung skipping 7.0 refer to other markets and not to Australia. We're definitely testing 7.0 for both devices.
Samsung has stated the official Android N update for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge will be based on Android 7.1.1. This is the latest version and includes improvements and fixes that aren't addressed in the 7.0 update. That's the place where any custom versions of Android should start and we were all happy to hear that news. Today's news is puzzling if correct.
Samsung can incorporate their own improvements and fixes to the 7.0 version the same way they can with the latest code. They have to do it because Android is generic before companies like Samsung tailor it to work on their hardware. But having two separate update paths for one device model means more work for Samsung and longer wait times for any updates on at least one model. And maybe both. No reason for the deviation for Vodafone Galaxy S7 models is given.
Of course, any representative can have incorrect information. This may be another case where something was lost when details are given from department to department. But if this is correct, seeing a phone with identical hardware as any being sold in England or Canada with a separate software track isn't a good thing.
Reader comments
@chri5tin3 is me. Woooo. I'm famous!
LMAO! 😂
Yea because I told them about you.
How did you manage to be the first to comment?
It's already evident that Samsung doesn't treat all variants of the same model equally. I am one of the infuriated who has a 930U. Samsung seems to have totally forgotten about this edition. It's the ONLY variant (935U as well) STILL on the September security patch level. So hearing that there is plan for multiple versions of N isn't surprising to me. It's a sign of how Samsung is segregating certian variants to be potentially left behind, to me any way.
When I bought into the Carrier Unlocked sector, I really believed that this was Samsung stepping up to the US Carriers (Finally!!) to get their updats out to it's customer base without dealing with their delays and added potential for problems with software for their products. Instead, what I have is a device that is every bit the FLAGSHIP that every other S7 is, but one that is treated like a knockoff unworthy of the, already written and distributed, same software/firmware security that the rest of the world is. What bothers me most is that Samsung really dropped the ball on such a huge potential market for them. The people who would buy an Unlocked edition are the ones most likely to provide steady and honest, reliable feedback on issues. Beta or Live. They're the audience that Samsung could gain the most input from. Yet, in only the US keep in mind, Samsung has seemingly just abandoned the line. Internationally, Samsung is keeping the Unlocked editions up to date faster than the Carriers. But here in the US, not a small market, Samsung is asleep at the wheel.
Point is, rather than wasting the resources to create and thusly have to maintain a separate variant of the N firmware, they should at least put some of their huge wealth of resources into making sure that the ENTIRE product line is maintained first. Especially for those of us who paid a premium for the device with the expectation of a Premium Service to go with... Instead we're getting The WORST service of the entire product line. Even their mid tier series, the J(x) is seeing better maintenance. For Shame, Samsung, For Shame.
I would much rather have been able to write a positive response BTW. I love the phone. I just think it deserves the same level of service the rest of the line receives... I mean after all, it was Samsung that pledged to keep it's FLAGSHIP device line up to date with Google's security releases as quickly as possible.
If I had to guess, it's because they don't want to upset the carriers. Until they grow a pair, the unlocked versions will just be red headed step children. That's why I've stuck with the carrier version so far.
Agree, hate how they have million different versions even for the unlocked versions around the world. Why not just have one firmware for the unlocked version. Google, Apple do it right.
I would totally keep Samsung flagship as my daily driver if they can release an unlocked version with only Samsung firmware which is kept up-to-date when Samsung is ready. Not like the abandoned U versions of the S7 series.
Unless you're using multiple carriers, just flash the carrier firmware for your carrier onto your phone. ie G930T for TMO, G930A for T, G930P for S, and G930V for VZW.
It's my understanding that flashing an unOfficial version of the firmware will void the warranty which I opted to add 2 yr extended from BestBuy.
I think what bothers me most is that Samsung held out for so long to release an Unlocked edition in the US and when they "Finally" release the "U" edition, they just forget about it. US consumers buy Unlocked devices (regardless of the carrier it will be used on) not only to avoid bloatware, but because traditionally they are use by manufacturers as a "proving ground" for testing features and can use that consumer base for the most reliable feedback. Android versions aside, features are also added mid cycle and having a solid source of feedback is invaluable. But by excluding the US Unlocked editions, they have to rely on the Carriers to modify the bloat and thusly potentially be corrupted by a carrier feature, to get feedback. Which in turn has to be addressed by Samsung AND the carrier(s) to correct, while getting their code stabilized on an Unlocked edition 1st THEN pushing what they "know works" to the carriers for their code mods leaving the majority of any errors and bugs in what the carriers then loaded on top of the working code. Instead they're having to sort out where the bugs are between them and adding time, money and what apparently are short yet precious resources that could be used elsewhere, ie: ensuring that the ENTIRE product line is maintained properly and consistantly with the same level of service as everyone else.
It should be obvious that I am absolutely Livid about how Samsung releases a potential gold mine and is only interested in the dirt around the gold. It really seems like a wasted release. It's not a "Prime" or "Neo" knockoff, it's the same exact stuff under the hood, the FLAGSHIP S7. I have been trying to get a real and educated response from Samsung through various outlets, email / forums / phone calls, but no one can give a straight answer. Either they are so uninformed that they didn't even know that Samsung released an Unlocked edition in the US or they just go with the lazy route and read / cut 'n paste some pre scripted, canned, completely useless reply. I have tried the Samsung+ Forum that comes preloaded on all of Samsung's Flagship devices only to learn that the Samsung+ application is more intended to be use for How-To and Tips & Tricks than to provide any really useful help for more technical issues and concerns. To get real help, you are better off voicing probles here or on the SamMobile.com site forums. When you contact Samsung directly through their customer service line, you have to go through a half dozen different 'supervisors' to get anywhere and even then the conversation ends with "I'm sorry I was unable to answer your concerns today, is there anything else I can help you with?" . . .
I am absolutely disgusted with their customer (lack of) service.
I will likely upgrade to the S9/S10 when it arrives, but it will more than likely be a carrier hacked edition, just so I can stay up to date with the rest of the world. I mean I stood in the AT&T brick and mortar store and, being disabled and having some difficulty walking, I physically walked the eighth of a mile across the street to BestBuy to get the Unlocked edition. I was at the AT&T store. I just wish BestBuy didn't have this 930U right on the shelf. No special order, and no Free GearVR or S2 to go with. No, I went with the expectation that Samsung would be just as committed to it as the international editions...
Sorry to keep beating this drum, but someone at Samsung NEEDS to read these comments and act on them. It's really not a good sign from them to continue to ignore the device and get the "bad publicity" that will go along with.
Those firmware versions are official and do not void warranty/affect Knox.
I am not reading the rest of that wall of text.
Thusly. I don't come across that version of the adverb thus very often. Thanks ☺️
I Couldn't agree more..very well put..
Thanks,Dave. Another SM-930U disgusted owner.
Why not get a carrier version and unlock it? Also the potential subsidy for an agreement
(Yassir)
The 930U has better software and none of the carrier modifications/bloat. Also works on all US carriers, CDMA or GSM. That's the selling point.
Well, Kindoff, The 930U does not get Timely security Updates...Still on Sept 1st.. AND As for AT&T you lose Wifi calling capability, HD calling . and a few other Called ID perks....
I had an s6 edge unlocked from ATT that I had bought from them. Once it was unlocked I quit receiving updates all together. I do not know of having a carrier version unlocked will solve this issue. In fact my S6 edge wasn't even upgraded from marshmallow. I called customer service to see what the issue was and wasn't provided much support. I won't be getting another Samsung for a while.
Did I not just read that you got it from att. Isn't it their responsibility?
Samsung sucks, imo.
Bitter pixel user?
Usually
That makes no sense. I don't like Samsung either, how does that make me a pixel user? I hate the overpriced pixel as well.
I am a happy Pixel and Pixel XL user and even I abandoned Samsung long ago. I beta tested phones for 5 yrs back when I was in the device repair business and was at 1 point the biggest Samsung fan, signed up for every Samsung unit to test.
Eventually it bit me in the behind as Samsung continued to bloat and twist Android into the Touchpiz disaster they have now. I've watched them scale back and make their adjustments to dig out of that hole but after this year's disastrous battery debacle it makes me glad I swore them off after the Note 3 beta test.
Someone over there isn't making the right decisions, is cutting corners, and now you have even weird stuff like this. I came to the realisation long ago that it is Android I love, and all those Nexus devices I beta tested and liked was really where the meat was. Say what you want about the Pixel, but software and performance wise, I've been happy the last 5 phones from the Nexus and Pixel lines and I just don't see going back. I'm a phone fan first, and worked in the business 20yrs and have carried everything under the sun you can think of from 1996 on to today and just can't get with the other venders versions (and screwed up versions) of Android anymore.
You intrigue me. I simply adore Samsung flagships, at the moment I can't imagine using anything else, but when my contract is up for renewal on 29th Nov next year I'd get a pixel 2 in a heartbeat if it filled my heart with joy, but I must confess that I don't get it when people complain about samsung's skin. Surely everyone installs their launcher of choice as soon as they turn their new phone on? I couldn't abide the huge icons with labels that Samsung's ux comes with, so my beloved nova makes my mobile perfect. Why would anyone moan about Samsungs user experience when getting rid of it takes but a moment?
TouchWiz is fine and has been for years. Grow up
USUALLY
I admit that I don't own one since the S4 but I hated the experience. Since then I've owned a htc one m8 and after 2 and a half years of heavy use it's still smooth and I love the lightness of Sense skin. Never owned a Nexus or Pixel (too expensive) and my next smartphone will almost surely be another htc.
What experience?
Oh, but Samsung is the greatest thing ever. They make the very best of the best of the best. Loaded with tons of features half it's users don't use and the other half don't know how to use. They are absolutely fantastic at making phones that meet the requirements of everyone. I just couldn't imagine Samsung being anything other than the gold standard of.... Oh wait, I forgot, Samsung sucks. Since, well, forever.
Besides their camera and display quality, nothing about Samsung phones really appeal to me.
For many people, those two features are the most important ones.
Most phones nowadays are pretty amazing in this department compared to even just a year or 2 ago. It's much easier for me to just not put up with Samsung's software.
It's Android, lots of choices either way. For my money, I'll still take Samsung's hardware AND software features over anyone else's.
I don't know. For years I have been a Samsung hater only surpassed by Apple. Until I got a Note 7! And I realized I was so prejudice. I had Motos, LG, and HTC over the years but after I had to give up my Note 7 I went and bought a 5. TouchWiz isn't that bad anymore, the phone has features I only had with root and xposed and the screen and camera are fantastic. So, now I'm a convert, hahaha!
I got the note 7 and realized that Samsung still sucked. It stutters all over the place and headphone audio was incredibly bad. The speaker was also bad. For me, Samsung is still terrible.
Not even close. Samsung sells more flagships more than all other manufacturers flagships combined. To put it into perspective the life threatening note7 that has been recalled 93% still has more user than LG V20 and oneplus 3T.
If everyone jumped off a cliff...
Or... Just enjoyed their phone of choice...
Yeah within the next two weeks it will be a paper weight. Pretty cool.
Yes their phones are only fast, beautiful, and laden with features. Who'd want a phone like that?
For me who is new to the android market I am glad I went with LG. I got the G5 as it offered everything I wanted in a phone and the support it has got from LG has been amazing. If Microsoft don't push hard with the surface phone and apps like PayPal don't return this time next year I think I'll be going with an LG phone again and staying away from Samsung not the best way to treat customers imo.
Samsung is the only OEM I've seen that's even talking about updating to 7.1.1 and not 7.0. Pretty sure the g5 has 7.0.
And more importantly, I thought that all beta testers were on 7.0? And that the final update would be 7.1.1? Is this article really contradictory to that?
I suspect that Microsoft will not push the Surface Phone to any large degree.
As of late, Microsoft and other Windows Mobile
OEMs have been restricting their new devices to GSM carriers. Nothing new from Microsoft, HP and Alcatel has been submitted for CDMA certification.
So, while customers of at&t, T-Mobile and other GSM carriers have had several devices to consider, customers of Verizon Wireless, Sprint and US Cellular have been pushed to the sidelines.
I don't anticipate any Microsoft push until 2019 which is when Verizon Wireless is supposed to have it's next generation network ready to go and the old CDMA network capped.
I have the S7 International unlock SM-G930F. Yes I'm getting all the monthly updates. But updates to nougat is so slow. This will be my last none google phone.
Here is the problem. In the article you say Samsung has made an official statement. Samsung did not make an official statement. A moderator in the beta tester program replied to a user, which was not completely understandable, and has been taken way out of context. There is a language barrier that you can see in the feedback part of the beta program. Never has Samsung officially said anything about releasing 7.1.1.
Par for the course...
I knew vodafone would do something like this, luckily I flashed the UK firmware and joined the beta so I guess I'll be getting android 7.1.1, vodafone takes way to long to release updates and I hate the bloatware
Is this just for Vodafon Jerry? Unlocked Australian devices too?
One can't help wondering what version the unlocked (Aussie) S8 will come with....
Shouldn't it be at least somewhat similar?
Weird
Since when did the tweets of one customer services rep for one carrier in one country become indicative of a company's plans? Very lazy journalism.
Well, because Samsung notifies the CARRIERS first when they intend to release an update to phones the carrier offers for postpaid plans so they can supposedly "test" them (and hold said update for months on end.) And also, another carrier in another country could be receiving an entirely different communication regarding software updates for whatever's sold in their country...
I like Samsung now but I'll stick I'll be getting a OnePlus 3T as it has features that give Samsung a run for its money and has way more in the way of customising option and OnePlus has a dark mode too and its a killer flagship that does 90% of what the Samsung flagships do for half the price. I don't care whether or not I get the monthly security update with OnePlus as I have Avast antivirus, problem solved.
Apart from the cheap price, there's nothing really, truly, mindblowingly good about the 3 and/or 3T against the S7, I'm sorry. Yes, it has 6GB RAM now, but in the next months or so other companies would have it too! And so will a better and more power efficient Snapdragon 8-class chip. And what do you get if you buy a 3T now? NO MEMORY CARD (32+256GB card > 128GB internal,) a "Meh" design (I mean, it looks like an HTC, which looks like an iPhone, which looks like an earlier HTC, and so on,) and a camera that's absolutely obliterated by the S7. But I get it.
Again I the OnePlus 3 and 3T are both faster than the S7 and its camera holds its own against the S7 Edge even though the S7 Edge wins out overall. And it seems OnePlus are going to be quicker with updates too. I get it you love Samsung but with a OnePlus 3 or 3T not only am i getting a faster phone, but it does what the Samsung flagships does and has more features and customisation too, and while the camera isn't as good, it doesn't get "obliterated"and the price can't be beaten.
Any phone has 'dark mode', just install nova.
More reason to go with Pixel moving forward.
More reason to go with OnePlus, which does all what the overpriced Pixel does and has way more option and customisation plus its faster and has 6GB RAM. Buff said!
I feel like the OnePlus 3t would be the phone if get off I couldn't afford the pixel. The pixel gets all of the updates months before the OnePlus, has Google assistant, has the pixel launcher (which every non pixel user is trying to emulate, something you'd never see with TouchWiz), free daydream, unlimited photo storage, and if you really care about customization, there are already hundreds of Roms. That said, the OnePlus is the best budget phone around, and I'd take it over any other flagship other than the pixel.
I agree. If people can't afford a real flagship they should definitely get a one plus
**** like that makes me never buy Samsung again :/
Well for me the ONLY thing that keeps me in the Samsung arena is Samsung Pay its the best in the USA anyway..
Thanks, Dave
It's why I went for the S7 instead of waiting for the Pixel. Samsung Pay. I just wanted to cut out the middle man when I chose the Unlocked edition. Just totally disappointed in Samsung now. Maybe my bank will have support for Android Pay and AP will have evolved to include some form of MST like Samsung's putting in just about all of it's devices going forward.
I don't know what else to say, I have voiced my concerns. In explicit detail I think. So, once again, the ball is in Samsung's court. Time to "$h!t or get off the pot".. They even just ran a sale for the 930U & 935U discounting $170... So either they are clearing inventory to abandon or they have some super secret ninja move up their sleeve...
-My bet is on the prior.. clear inventory and deal with any potential legal action against them for failure to maintain the device for it's "lifespan" ~2 years, 3 if you have a carrier hacked edition...
....Can you tell I'm a wee bit frazzled by this lack of service? :p
And I apologise in advance, because I am truly hoping to stir up enough noise with others chiming in and get Samsung to Act rather than just saying F' it. They sell so many devices, what's the big deal about breaking one little promise to maintain security updates on one little FLAGSHIP device variant.... I mean it's Samsung, they have the billions to buy their way out and do as they damn well please..
The only chance we "U" owners have is voices in numbers. If enough "U" owners speak up and voice their disgust in service, maybe, just maybe, they will step up to the plate and follow through with their commitment of service across the ENTIRE product line.
/rant OFF .... ..... ...... for the moment ;^D
I DEFFINATELY agree, but it seems there is a brick wall between tech support people (or Robots) and the engineers that actually determine what gets updated, I have emailed, chated, call directly on the phone...all have same answers, if there is an update, you will get it...no why there isnt one..ir any real info...
Frusterating , Dave