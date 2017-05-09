Yes, people do still care about security apps on their phones.
Samsung and McAfee have announced that they have extended their collaboration to put McAfee's security software across a wide range of Samsung's devices, including the new Galaxy S8 and S8+, smart TVs and PCs. The deal brings the McAfee LiveSafe application to Samsung PCs with a 60-day free trial, McAfee Security anti-malware software on Samsung TVs and the McAfee VirusScan app on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.
It's easy to point to these apps and say that you don't really need anti-malware protection on your Galaxy S8 or especially on your smart TV, but for some there's still a deep worry about security on mobile devices and the inclusion of this type of app can be a selling point. At a minimum, many will see the McAfee VirusScan app on their phone as a "belt and suspenders" situation where you might as well have it just in case because they don't trust their ability to keep their phone safe.
Readers of Android Central will know that the best way to keep your phone safe is to only download apps from the Google Play Store, only install apps that you trust and don't download files from websites that you didn't go looking for. Together with Google's built-in malware detection in Android you should be plenty safe if you think about what you do on your phone.
But regardless of whether you feel you're being safe or not, you're going to get McAfee VirusScan on your Galaxy S8.
Press release:
McAfee Extends Partnership with Samsung to Safeguard Samsung PCs, Galaxy S8 Smartphones and Smart TVs Worldwide
New Collaborations Allow Consumers to Connect with Confidence using McAfee Protection
Santa Clara, Calif. – May 9, 2017 – McAfee today announced further collaboration with Samsung to provide pre-installed security software protection on Samsung Smart TVs, Samsung PCs, and the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone line worldwide. With this collaboration, McAfee is delivering on its vision to provide protection for connected devices.
"Protecting every connected device in your home is absolutely essential today," said John Giamatteo, executive vice president, consumer business group, McAfee. "That's because if one device is attacked, it puts your entire home network at risk. While that level of protection might sound like a lot of effort, McAfee makes sure that it's easy. We believe there is power in working with partners like Samsung to build world-class security into devices like smart TVs, PCs, and smartphones so that these devices are protected right out of the box."
According to a recent McAfee survey, nearly 44 per cent of consumers are worried about their personal financial information being stolen while 38 per cent are worried about identity theft. These consumer fears underscore the need for robust cross-device security. McAfee protection addresses growing concerns like these across multiple devices.
"As the connected world of devices continues to expand into consumers' homes, Samsung users can feel comfortable knowing that their devices are protected with the latest security solutions," said Henry Lee, VP of Mobile Security Technologies, and the Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics. "We understand the importance of building security in devices from the start and are proud to offer solutions that provide convenience while keeping our customers safe."
Availability of McAfee LiveSafe on Samsung PCs
The McAfee LiveSafe cross-device security product is currently shipping worldwide as pre-installed software on all Samsung PCs produced, starting in 2017. It will be available in other countries gradually. Samsung PC users can enjoy a 60-day free trial and after the trial period, will receive a special offer.
Availability of McAfee Security for Samsung TVs
McAfee Security for TV anti-malware technology is currently available in the U.S and Korea for Samsung Smart TV customers and additional countries will be added throughout the first half of 2017. No additional purchase is necessary.
Availability of McAfee VirusScan on Galaxy S8
McAfee VirusScan anti-malware technology will ship as a pre-installed solution for Samsung Galaxy S8 starting in April of 2017, and is available in Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge, S6, S6 edge and Galaxy Note 5**. No additional purchase is necessary.
As long as we can uninstall or diable it.
Mcafee must have paid Samsung a lot of money. McAfee is total garbage
One more reason I'm done buying Samsung products.
The toughest piece of crap to uninstall from my PC when it came free, completely slowed down my pc. Always poor ratings on this side of the pond...
Oh good, another "anti-virus" app that creates another avenue for malware to gain root permissions and do whatever the hell it wants. It's a joke that people trust these things, they're not even independently audited.
Now your phone, too, can have cancer.