Yes, people do still care about security apps on their phones.

Samsung and McAfee have announced that they have extended their collaboration to put McAfee's security software across a wide range of Samsung's devices, including the new Galaxy S8 and S8+, smart TVs and PCs. The deal brings the McAfee LiveSafe application to Samsung PCs with a 60-day free trial, McAfee Security anti-malware software on Samsung TVs and the McAfee VirusScan app on the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

It's easy to point to these apps and say that you don't really need anti-malware protection on your Galaxy S8 or especially on your smart TV, but for some there's still a deep worry about security on mobile devices and the inclusion of this type of app can be a selling point. At a minimum, many will see the McAfee VirusScan app on their phone as a "belt and suspenders" situation where you might as well have it just in case because they don't trust their ability to keep their phone safe.

Readers of Android Central will know that the best way to keep your phone safe is to only download apps from the Google Play Store, only install apps that you trust and don't download files from websites that you didn't go looking for. Together with Google's built-in malware detection in Android you should be plenty safe if you think about what you do on your phone.

But regardless of whether you feel you're being safe or not, you're going to get McAfee VirusScan on your Galaxy S8.

