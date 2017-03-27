Samsung unveils plans for recycling and reusing recalled Note 7 phones.

As the world waits for the Samsung Galaxy S8 release, Samsung has announced its plans for recycling — and refurbishing — the millions of recalled Note 7 devices.

Back in February, Samsung denied it had plans to sell refurbished Note 7s in India and Vietnam but it has since changed its tune, stating "applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand."

Given that the batteries were to blame for the Note 7's spectacular fiery failures, the plan for refurbishing the device would likely require installing a smaller battery before offering them as refurbished or rental units in select markets. No word on release timelines or which markets will see the refurbished Note 7.

Meanwhile, the remaining recalled devices will be sent to electronics recycling companies where they will be stripped of components such as semiconductors and camera modules which will be reused for test sample production purposes. The remaining components will be sent to eco-friendly companies that specialize in extracting precious metals from the devices.

