Samsung unveils plans for recycling and reusing recalled Note 7 phones.
As the world waits for the Samsung Galaxy S8 release, Samsung has announced its plans for recycling — and refurbishing — the millions of recalled Note 7 devices.
Back in February, Samsung denied it had plans to sell refurbished Note 7s in India and Vietnam but it has since changed its tune, stating "applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand."
Given that the batteries were to blame for the Note 7's spectacular fiery failures, the plan for refurbishing the device would likely require installing a smaller battery before offering them as refurbished or rental units in select markets. No word on release timelines or which markets will see the refurbished Note 7.
Meanwhile, the remaining recalled devices will be sent to electronics recycling companies where they will be stripped of components such as semiconductors and camera modules which will be reused for test sample production purposes. The remaining components will be sent to eco-friendly companies that specialize in extracting precious metals from the devices.
Would you buy a refurbished Note 7? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
I'm curious about what markets will get this,,,
As a Backup Device at this point, Maybe. But Not as My Daily Driver.
I can't imagine Samsung will sell these in the US.
If it's brought into the US, If it's priced right, I'll take it as a daily driver..Easy. better yet, if its priced around $500-$600. I'm there guaranteed.
that seems high for a refurb device that had such a highly public issue
I'm not complaining if it's alot cheaper lol
They would sell it with the highly public issue resolved. Albeit, Samsung feels that a smaller capacity battery is the remedy, that would be the only downgrade of a stellar device that is less than one year old.
If pre-owned S7s and S7 edges are still fetching around 350-450, isn't $500-$600 reasonable?
I suppose the true test of its value would be when the Note 8 releases. How much better will they make it?
Price will drive market demand for this. But if they price it correctly these will sell quickly.
Seems like a solid plan
I would buy one...been owning Note phones since the Note 2... Was excited about the 7 but will probably wait on the 8 if it ever comes out
Why not just update the processor and camera and call it the Note 8? The form factor could have remained the same and they could charge $800+ for it.
Yep, I would. Kicks the crap outta this S7E.
It wouldn't work.. because it would still be the Note 7... and it would damage the Note line even more. And should one catch on fire... it's "Game Over".
Because Apple would probably sue them for stealing their business model.
Cuz it's not a iPhone lhh
I'd buy that. I LOVED the form factor on the Note 7. So much so, that if I could get one of these cheap, i'll do it in a heartbeat.
Because there is almost certainly a brand new Note 8 based upon the GS8 form factor coming in August
Since there are reportedly several devices (as in thousands) still out there....I'm sure there is a market for these.
I'll pass though!
For $450 each , I'd buy 1 each for me and my wife
Facts!$400 to $450 it would be killer.
I just picked up two S7 Edges + two free 128gb SD cards from Samsung for $440 each which I'd imagine is getting close to the BOM. Considering the stigma of the Note 7 and possible issues bringing it on a plane it would probably need to be priced even lower in the $350 range. At that point Samsung is probably loosing money on them.
Even if they sell each device at a loss, they're recouping SOMETHING from the collapse they had a few months ago. They're better off selling the devices at a loss versus storing them somewhere or recycling them for parts that don't amount to much of anything....Unless they use those parts in the new Galaxy's or Note 8 or something.
Exactly, better to make even a fraction of the manufacturing costs back than pay even more to bury them next to the ET cartridges.
Something... About... Phoning home...
Don't forget that if they do decide to sell these refurbed Note 7's, they'll have to allocate resources for support. They can't just sell them for $500 bucks and put that back in their piggy bank. They'll need to provide updates, Android O, repair services, warranty exchanges, maintain support, and parts.
On top of that, they'll need to work with the carriers to reverse all of those "flagged" imei numbers and serial numbers so people aren't getting reminded that their device should be returned.
In other words, it could be more costly to re-release and support the device.
Where did you say you found the S7e plus 128gb card for $440 ea? Don't see it listed on the Samsung site. Thks
Question is are they going to sell it only through Samsung or are they going to allow carriers to sell it? Next big question knowing the problems that the Note 7 did have if they do push it back to carriers since they are selling them as refurbished models are the carriers going to allow customers to get insurance on the devices?
This could setup another PR disaster with the Note 8 on the edge of being released sometime in the summer. I imagine Samsung is going to have to go into some deep discounts on the refurbished devices.
If they do indeed sell them in the US I highly doubt they would seek through the carriers.
If it's priced reasonably, yes, I'd definitely get one. In fact I'd probably get this rather than the S8 Plus.
I'm curious over their plans for this.
Also quite a number of questions in my head right now over what this could mean over the coming months.
Carriers will definitely not be interested. Just leave this device in the dust Samsung.
🔥 .... Lol but seriously I would be in for 500
Uh oh, it begins again...
I'd give em a hundred quid or so for one, probably no more.
I would buy one why not ?
It would have to be for a great cheap price
I know Samsung is trying to mitigate the financial hit they took, but I'm not sure it's worth the risk of lots of bad press.
I probably re cop it for 200 that's it
might be the only way to get nougat on an unlocked device from Samsung
No one should buy this. It's a cursed phone. Airlines will block you from flying because they don't have a clue what's refurbished and what isn't. Bad move Samsung.
Airlines won't block you. That ban was lifted 6 months ago.
It was reinstated after the supposedly fixed units started exhibiting issues. That's why Samsung opened kiosks in major airports--travelers got stuck in foreign countries with their Note 7's when the ban was reintroduced and couldn't transport them back home for a refund, so Samsung had to give them a way to get a refund for their phones and still be able to fly home.
The ban was lifted because 90% of the phones were no longer in circulation. A re-re-release of the Note 7 would surely get the bans up and running again.
I doubt it. Otherwise, why not ban the S8 and Note 8 while you're at it.
The S7 was never banned... so your comment about banning the S8 doesn't make any sense.
. It's a moot point. These won't be sold in the US
If they Sell this thing for a decent price, it's definitely worth scooping up. They will be careful with their release and markets though because it would be bad to compete with the new note later in the year.
How are they gonna deal with the airplane ban? Are they assuming no one will still be worried about it because most of the bad ones have been recalled? Will they be easily differentiated? What happens if one of the old ones still out in the wild burns up and the whole furor is revisited?
That was my first question. The Note 7 ban is no longer a part of the preflight safety briefing (on US fights, anyway), but as far as I know, the ban is still in effect.
Would I buy one of these "refurbished" Note 7's? HELL NO!!
Samsung told the Verge it will not be available in the U.S.:
http://www.theverge.com/2017/3/27/15072560/samsung-note-7-refurbished-de...
“The objective of introducing refurbished devices is solely to reduce and minimize any environmental impact,” Samsung told The Verge in a statement. It also hinted that the phone may be renamed entirely when more details are unveiled. “The product details including the name, technical specification and price range will be announced when the device is available. Samsung will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in the US.”
It will never be allowed for sale in the US
Fire Sale seems appropriate. Just like HP did with their TouchPad Tablet... Might be worth considering to get as a backup
These phones are the bomb
You made my day
Samsung neglected to mention these will need to be hand cranked.
10, 000 revolutions minimum gives you 30 minutes talk time.
What! I'd be all over this, at least until the Note 8 comes out.....
I would buy one, but only for starting my BBQ bricketts. Probably a little over priced for that.
I don't understand why phone manufacturers don't seriously look at safe li-ion batteries such as
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/next/tech/new-damage-proof-battery-has-high...
I'd be open to buying one if it's at the right price!
I would trade my s7e in for one. Like I traded a n7 for the s7e cause of recall
Samsung wants people to look forward to the Note 8.....not back to the Note 7. Why sell a refurbed device for 500-600 and offer years of support for it when you can market the hell out of the Note 8?
Start leaking renders and details in June and let the hype train run for a month or two. (Assuming they're going for an August release.)
If it's priced right i would swap back to the note7 From my s7e it's a far superior device that fits my needs perfectly every day something on my s7e makes me miss the notes spen.
This was the best phone I had ever owned. I was so sad to return it. Looking forward to the Note 8. Hopefully by then I can convince friends to use Allo so I won't miss iMessage.
No thanks. I had the N7 for two weeks before turning it back in. Great phone, but between that and the crappy support for my unlocked S7, I'm done with Sammy. Waiting for my G6 to get delivered this week.
Gotta love choices although your opinion is in the minority . If price right this thing would sell like hotcakes. For a lot of folks this phone is one to have in there collection.
I see this as them mostly rehashing parts of the phone not the whole phone. Besides the note 8 is on the way what would be the point
If the phone has a 2000 mah battery would it "cut the mustard" ?
I'd think about it at 400. I'd pull the trigger sry less than 400.
Back in my days as a Note 4 owner, if a battery was faulty we just had to open the back and swap for a new one.
#Innovation
Yes, I would!
The Note 7 was my best phone, ever; definitely better than my current S7 Edge. I'd be game for a refurb but have concerns about the battery life. I really liked the S-Pen and will look at other brands, if this isn't available, soon.
Won't matter. TSA will never lift it's ban on that device.
Not interested in Samsung anymore. Do not like their curved screens. For this to happen Samsung would have to get every airline in the world to believe them when they say they are safe. One accident and Samsung as a company would go up in flames as fast as the phones did.
Pretty sure these will not be sold in any countries with strong consumer protection laws.