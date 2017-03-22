Samsung Pay is now officially available in India.

After rolling out Samsung Pay early access a few weeks ago, Samsung has now officially launched its digital payments service in the country. Samsung has teamed up with Visa, MasterCard, and American Express for payment processing, and Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards and Standard Chartered Bank customers will be able to use Samsung Pay starting today. Citibank credit cards will soon be added to the platform.

Samsung is also offering a UPI payments solution that will be powered by Axis Bank. UPI payments aren't live yet on the service, but Samsung mentions that the feature will be added shortly. The platform also has Paytm integration, allowing you to pay by scanning QR codes, undertake peer-to-peer money transfers, and more.

Samsung Pay is available for those using the Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2017) and the Galaxy A7 (2017), and will be available soon for the Gear S3.

By integrating digital wallets and UPI, Samsung Pay is offering a comprehensive list of options for Indian customers, and its ability to work with NFC as well as older MST POS machines makes it convenient to use the service at a majority of offline retailers across the country.

India is the 12th country to pick up support for Samsung Pay, and the service is live in the U.S., South Korea, China, Spain, Singapore, Australia, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Russia, Thailand, and Malaysia.