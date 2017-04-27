Samsung Pay is now live in 16 markets around the world.

After landing in India last month, Samsung Pay is now heading to four new markets. The digital payments service is now available in Sweden and the United Arab Emirates — its first foray into the Nordics and the Middle East respectively — and has gone up for early access in Hong Kong and Switzerland.

In Sweden, Samsung Pay works with most credit and debit cards issued by Mastercard and Visa, along with Eurocard, SEB (Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken), Nordea, and Mastercard's SAS-affiliated cards, with more banks set to be added to the list shortly. Customers using the Galaxy S8 and S8+, A5 2016, A5 2017, Galaxy S7, S7 edge, and the Gear S3 will be able to use Samsung Pay in the country.

As for the UAE, Samsung is tying up with ADCB (Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank), Emirates NBD, HSBC, Mashreq, NBAD, RAKBANK, and Standard Chartered. Compatible devices include the Galaxy A5 2016, A7 2017, the Galaxy A 2017 series (A3, A5, and A7), Galaxy Note 5, S6 edge+, S7, S7 edge, S8, and the Gear S3.

The expansion means that Samsung Pay is now available in 16 markets around the world. The advantage with Samsung's digital payments service is that it works over NFC as well as MST, making it compatible with older card readers. Even if a retailer doesn't have an NFC-enabled POS machine, you'll be able to use Samsung Pay, giving the service a leg up over Android Pay.