Samsung Pay Swedish beta now live, with a limited number of supported devices and payment providers.

Samsung Pay's global reach continues to expand, with the payment service's launch in Sweden today. Galaxy owners with a compatible phone, Swedish SIM and credit or debit card can get up and running by opening the Samsung Pay app on their device. Technically today's launch is a beta with a relatively limited list of supported devices — the Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge. Support for the Galaxy A5 2017 and Gear S3 smartwatches will be added "soon," according to Samsung's landing page.

Supported providers include Nordea, Eurocard, MasterCard, SEB, and Visa, with Handelsbanken, ICA Banken, re:member, Swedbank and Rikskuponger coming soon.

Today's launch comes a few weeks ahead of the anticipated Galaxy S8 launch event, where we may finally learn about a wider European rollout for Samsung Pay. Samsung Pay has ben live in the U.S. and Korea for more than a year, and recently expanded into Europe with a Spanish launch last summer. The service is set to go live imminently in India too, however so far it's been outpaced by the global spread of Apple Pay and Android Pay.