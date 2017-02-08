Following initial rollout last October, Samsung Pay is now widely available in Thailand.

Samsung initially rolled out Samsung Pay in Thailand last October, and the company is opening up the service to everyone in the country starting today. Samsung Pay works with most MasterCard and Visa credit cards in the country, including KCC, Bangkok Bank, Citibank, KasikornBank, KTC and Siam Commercial Bank.

Samsung hasn't detailed the phones the service will work on, but if its availability in other regions is any indication, Samsung Pay will be limited to the likes of the Galaxy S7, S7 edge, Galaxy S6, S6 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, and the Galaxy A series.

The digital payments service works with both NFC as well as MST, making it compatible with older POS machines. From Samsung Electronics Thailand's VP of IT and Mobile Communications Wichai Pornpratang:

More than three months ago, we introduced Samsung Pay early access to the Thai market, giving people a mobile payment solution that is simple, secure and almost anywhere. During this pivotal phase, Samsung Pay has aligned with many notable partners. From the financial sector are MasterCard, Visa, KCC, Bangkok Bank, Citibank, KasikornBank, KTC and Siam Commercial Bank. Department stores and shops across Thailand have also supported Samsung Pay. With Samsung Pay, they don't need to carry cash or credit cards, minimizing their risk of theft. Moreover, we hope that Samsung Pay will play a big role in transforming Thailand in line with its national e-payment strategy. Our innovation will revolutionize Thais' way of spending and usher them towards a cashless society.

Another country that is set to go cashless is India, and Samsung has said that it will launch Samsung Pay in the subcontinent later this month. An update to the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy A7 2016 has introduced the Samsung Pay app, and a rumor from earlier this week suggested Samsung was looking to team up with American Express to launch the service in India.