Samsung Pay officially launches in India.

Samsung rolled out registrations for early access to Samsung Pay in India last week, and the company has now officially launched the service in the country. Those that signed up for early access can now add credit and debit cards from qualifying banks, as well as link their Paytm digital wallets.

Samsung Pay currently works with the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy A7 (2016), and the Galaxy A5 (2016), and as of now there's no mention if the service will be making its way to Samsung's older devices at a later date.

To use Samsung Pay, you'll need a Visa or MasterCard credit or debit card issued by either Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI, or Standard Chartered. SBI credit card customers can also avail the service, and Samsung has stated that American Express and Citibank cards will be added shortly. Samsung's payments service works with both NFC and older card readers thanks to Magnetic Secure Transmission, and as such you'll be able to use it at most retailers around the country.

