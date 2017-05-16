Samsung Pay makes its long-awaited debut in the UK.

Samsung Pay is finally going live in the UK. The app is now available to download from the Galaxy Apps Store, and is available on the Galaxy S8 and S8+, as well as the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. The Galaxy S6 and S6 edge are also eligible as long as they're running Nougat.

Currently, Samsung Pay is limited to customers banking with MBNA, Nationwide, and Santander. The list of supported banks pales in comparison to Android Pay, which has over 13 banks including HSBC, Lloyds Bank, and RBS. It is likely more banks will be added to Samsung Pay in the coming months.

You'll also be able to link your London transport card to Samsung Pay, allowing you to use your phone to pay as you go on the bus, Tube, tram, DLR, London Overground, TfL Rail, Emirates Air Line, River Bus and most National Rail services in the capital.

Samsung Pay supports both NFC as well as MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission), making the service compatible with older card readers. You'll be able to add up to ten payment cards and 300 loyalty cards, but as the data is stored locally on your phone, you'll have to manually add cards when switching to a new phone.

Looking to get started with Samsung Pay? We have you covered:

