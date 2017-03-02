You can now register to access Samsung Pay ahead of its official debut in India.

Samsung is all set to kick off its early access program for Samsung Pay in India. The company has teased the launch of its digital payments service last month, and a recent update to the Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy A series in the country introduced the Samsung Pay app. Samsung is now taking registrations for early access to Samsung Pay in India, offering a look at the banks and phones that will be supported by the service in the country.

To be eligible to use Samsung Pay in India, you'll need to own either a Galaxy S7, S7 edge, S6 edge+, Note 5, Galaxy A5 2016, or the Galaxy S7 2016. Samsung mentions that Visa and MasterCard are supported at launch, with American Express cards eligible to be added at a later date.

You'll also need a credit card from either Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, or Standard Chartered Bank; and a debit card from Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, or Standard Chartered Bank. Samsung is working to bring additional banks on-board, and has stated that Citibank cards will be added to the program.

The early access program will kick off shortly, with Samsung set to share additional details in the coming days. If you have an eligible device and are interested in taking a look before the service makes its debut, sign up from the link below.

Register for Samsung Pay early access