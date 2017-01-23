Samsung must now pick up and move on from the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, but we can learn a lot about the company through its recent investigation.
The Galaxy Note 7 may be dead, but the experience of the incident has clearly reverberated throughout the company, from headquarters in Korea to much smaller markets like Canada. A press conference early Monday morning in Seoul began solemnly, as Samsung's president of mobile, DJ Koh, took responsibility for the company's recent troubles.
"I deeply apologize to all of our customers, carriers, retail and distribution partners, and all of our business partners," he said. "We thank you for your patience and continuous support. We believe that as a first step to regain your trust, it is important to provide you with a thorough understanding of the cause of the Galaxy Note 7 incident and to implement a comprehensive plan to take preventative measures."
Samsung went into great, almost excruciating detail of the Note 7's demise, covering the ways in which the batteries inside the Note 7 were at fault, and that there was nothing inherent to the phone's design that would cause fires in the chassis. Koh explained that over 200,000 phones were tested along with 30,000 individual batteries, in a variety of conditions, to rule out whether things like water ingress or the company's fast charging or wireless charging implementations contributed to the prevalence of fire. None of it did.
Samsung placed blame solely on the batteries themselves.
Instead, Samsung placed blame solely on the batteries themselves, though neither Koh nor Paul Brannen, VP of Samsung Canada's mobile division, would divulge the names of, nor blame directly, the suppliers. "As much as the fault is with the batteries, we provide the specs of the batteries we want them to build. They make quality batteries, not just for us, for millions of units and thousands of devices throughout this industry, and the issue was for the batteries specifically built for the Note 7," said Brannen in an interview with Android Central Sunday night. Samsung didn't build the defective batteries, but it put the suppliers in a position to do so.
This simultaneous acceptance and diffusing of responsibility forms the basis of Samsung's strategy on how to move forward. Almost immediately after Koh showed his introductory statement, full of remorse and promise to improve, he launched into what would become an hour-long, jargon-heavy performance meant as much to reassure the public as to parse the information itself. Indeed, anyone without a chemical or electrical engineering degree may have had a difficult time digesting the notion that Battery A, manufactured by Samsung SDI, "had a combination of deformation at the upper corners + thin separator + repeating mechanical stresses due to cycling, causing higher possibility of separator damage leading to an ISC between aluminum and copper foil at the corner."
The reality is likely more subtle — that institutional decisions to push the Note 7 to include a larger battery in a smaller frame forced both suppliers of the Lithium Ion cells to make mistakes, skip essential steps, and eschew the regular volume of quality testing that the mobile industry requires.
The takeaway was that, by testing as many units as it did, and by spending as much time and money as necessary to unearth the problem, including the hiring of three independent organizations that built their own reports, the public would feel sufficiently placated and free to look towards the company's future. What neither Koh nor Brannen would acknowledge was the sheer unlikeliness of having two sets of batteries from different suppliers with defects significant enough to cause fire and injury. Instead, the four groups involved in testing the Note 7 came to the same conclusion: The boundaries of tech were pushed too far, and mistakes were made.
"Battery A, which was in the Canadian [and U.S.] markets first, had the 'pouch issue' (deformation at the upper corners)," said Brannen, "which led us to believe that, by working with [independent testing company] Exponent, when Battery B didn't have that issue, it would be safe." But Battery B, he acknowledged, had a "totally unrelated" issue to Battery A.
Based on findings from Exponent, UL, and TÜ V Rheinland, Battery B, built by Amperex, was found to have "welding defects" from production and was made "without protective tape over the positive electrode tab, increasing the likelihood of an internal cell fault," leading to what Brannen called a "worst case scenario for us as a manufacturer."
From a bird's-eye view, Samsung has done its due diligence; it has successfully explained the cause of the fires and sufficiently, through its eight-point battery safety check, promised that such an issue will never occur again. But Brannen believes that Samsung can actually stand taller from this, emerging as a positive corporate citizen pushing for improved quality assurance and more stringent testing of all products that use Lithium Ion batteries.
"If you come back and look at what the root cause was of the Note 7, it has nothing to do with the design, software, or usability. It was the battery, end of story. So as a result, we realized we need to place a higher level of scrutiny on what we do from a device standpoint," said Brannen.
Both UL and Exponent wrote extensively on what were the "likely" causes for the battery failures, but for many, the explanations will remain unsatisfying.
"But we also created an advisory board that relates to the design of batteries, because it's important from a Samsung perspective that we start to share this with the industry — the entire industry — because Lithium Ion batteries are extremely powerful tools, but they can also be extremely dangerous if not designed, built, and implemented in the right way."
Samsung won't have to wait long to begin to test that theory. Brannen said the company just recently had "one of [its] best fourth quarters in many years," and that the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge are "still incredibly popular products."
Trying to prove that the new regimen of product testing will satisfy customers won't be an easy task, but "as we add new products to the portfolio in the next 90 days, we'll continue to build on that momentum," he said, referring to the Galaxy S8, now expected for early April.
The major issue with Samsung's Note 7 findings is that because of the scale of such an enterprise, there are so many variables at play. Both UL and Exponent wrote extensively on what were the "likely" causes for the battery failures, but for many the explanations will remain unsatisfying. The reality is likely more subtle — that institutional decisions to push the Note 7 to include a larger battery in a smaller frame forced both suppliers of the Lithium Ion cells to make mistakes, skip essential steps, and eschew the regular volume of quality testing that the mobile industry requires.
While it's commendable that Samsung has now, after all of its admitted foibles, stepped up to play the role of the Good Citizen, we can't overlook the contribution of hubris borne of fierce competitiveness that fuelled this debacle in the first place.
Then again, we thought the Galaxy Note line was damaged beyond repair, and we were proven fools. Samsung has done everything it possibly could to be as open and transparent as possible about what happened with the Note 7, so let's hope good things emerge from these ashes.
Reader comments
Excessive & unsatisfying????????? At least they did this and not like Apple with that antenna issue where they pretty much said and did nothing.
Regardless of the battery supplier they use it is Samsung's job to make sure that their phones aren't overheating and malfunctioning. The fact that they used two different suppliers and experienced the SAME issues rarely makes it sound like it is a battery issue. Truly Samsung knows that they are at fault for more than what they really want to admit for the fact that seeing the number of sales a defective product brought them. Plus they have to get everyone ready for the Note 8... I imagine that will sell like hotcakes.
It truly sounds to me like you know nothing about the situation at all. All three independent reviews came to the same conclusion, but you reach a different one based on nothing but your feelings about the matter.
While the blogosphere makes it sound like every other Not 7 caught fire, the truth is that Samsung shipped millions of devices, and only a very few showed the problem. But it's much easier to just rag on Samsung than to actually look at the data, isn't it?
Ok, Einstein. Two different vendors batteries cause identical problems to two different production batches of Note 7 phones. I'm pretty sure that those phones pass through Samsung's quality assurance team that they pay to test products to make sure they don't fault.
Apple hate from Samsung fanboys is evident. Atleast Apple makes products for consumers and not for carriers and bend over back to them to do anything with the phone.
What the hell does that even mean? Apple makes phones to make money, just like the rest. Their customers have certain expectations, just like customers of other OEMs.
You're just as bad of a fanboy.
Well of course they are going to pass the blame off to the suppliers of the batteries when they say that is the "main" reason that their Note 7's failed.
When you have a group of people that know how to market and appeal to the fanbase you can sell those customers anything that they like to hear and they would be satisfied. Samsung could have accidentally put poop in their boxes, instead of phones and still people would line up to buy the current and future products because they at least apologized. Even if that is throwing the other party under the bus when Samsung should take more in blame.
Unless Samsung admits that they rushed the Note7 to market because they wanted to steal Apple's iPhone 7 thunder, these bloggers won't be satisfied. Everything revolves around Apple to these retards.
Even though every company in the tech industry "rushes" to beat their competitor. Nintendo, Microsoft (xbox), Sony (PS4), Apple, Samsung, etc..
Very true. I wonder if JEEP ever apologized to Anton Yelchin's family? They still sell cars. Apple? Never apologized for anything EVER despite always implimenting corrective measures in new batches of their phones or by using better/sturdier materials in their next phone models (iPhone 6 to 6s). Lead in the public water supply? Killing wedding goers in Afghanistan with drones? Toppling governments and causing wide spread chaos to further your own agenda? Nothing? But SAMSUNG needs to bleed and grovel to nerds in first world countries, kill the note brand and possibly leave the phone business, because these nerds have a large social media following.
I guess I just don't really buy it this time. They essentially said this exact same thing after the first recall, and then the second batch had the same problems. If this truly was the problem, it is the biggest coincidence in the history of the world that they had TWO different battery manufacturers supply them with faulty batteries one right after the other.
Ok, so when are they going to put a slightly smaller battery in and resell the things? They can't just throw em all out. For $450 I'd buy one....or 2 :D
That's an interesting idea, but those phones are sealed up. I think they could probably continue to make them with the newer, slightly smaller batteries that don't have the problems, but because of the bad press associated with the Note7 name, they would have to call it something different.
All in all, I'd like them to bring it back out with a newer battery and call it The Note Lite or something.
". I think they could probably continue to make them with the newer, slightly smaller batteries "
The Note7 battery is too weak as it is, so instead put a bigger battery in, with a thicker case to handle it.
Being in an engineering group, I understand this a little better than the average consumer/tech geek. My knowledge is still pretty moderate, but from what I have heard I actually have significant concerns for Samsung moving forward. It sounds like the real cause of the problem was cultural. Most of us would be shocked by how high pressure the Japanese and Korean tech industries are. From this, I see a lot of Samsung attempting to fix the problem without resolving the underlying issue of the culture. Honestly, I am getting more and more happy that google will be designing their own hardware moving forward.
"The reality is likely more subtle — that institutional decisions to push the Note 7 to include a larger battery in a smaller frame forced both suppliers of the Lithium Ion cells to make mistakes, skip essential steps, and eschew the regular volume of quality testing that the mobile industry requires"
This is not "reality," it is pure speculation. Publishing this innuendo without any data, or even rumor, to back it up is a poor excuse for journalism. But then, it's been a while since A/C practiced anything remotely like journalism.
And based on the comments, I don't think anyone posting above actually read the article. It isn't just Samsung saying this, it's THREE INDEPENDENT review groups.
So why are you commenting on the website if you don't think AC is practicing journalism? Huh Einstein, I mean you figured this whole thing out. After all you believe every word that comes out of Samsungs and "THREE INDEPENDENT review groups mouths.
If Samsung said that they had a lifetime supply of money somewhere below the ground where their headquarters is and the first person to dig it up could have it you would believe them on that?
Wow, I think we call that faint a damning praise, given very begrudgingly. Oh well, nothing unexpected.
Samsung invented the "alt-facts" movement in consumer electronics a long time ago