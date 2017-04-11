The higher-storage Galaxy S8 may come to North America!

While Samsung's native Korea tends to keep its special edition Galaxys to itself, the company is keeping open the possibility that its impressive 6GB/128GB model of the Galaxy S8 will be available in other countries.

According to Yonhap News, Samsung is mulling the idea of bringing the configuration to other markets.

Samsung Electronics said the 6GM-RAM Galaxy S8 Plus will be initially sold in South Korea, but plans to expand the sales to other countries will be considered depending on market's demand.

This would be the first time Samsung has offered a 128GB configuration of its flagships outside of its native Korea, and could, if paired with, say, a new color, prove to be a popular choice amongst enthusiasts looking to eke the most performance and resale value from the phone. It would cost more than the regular S8, at around $1,018 at today's exchange rate.

The standard Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Would you spend the extra two hundred dollars or so for the 6GB Galaxy S8?