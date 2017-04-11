The higher-storage Galaxy S8 may come to North America!
While Samsung's native Korea tends to keep its special edition Galaxys to itself, the company is keeping open the possibility that its impressive 6GB/128GB model of the Galaxy S8 will be available in other countries.
According to Yonhap News, Samsung is mulling the idea of bringing the configuration to other markets.
Samsung Electronics said the 6GM-RAM Galaxy S8 Plus will be initially sold in South Korea, but plans to expand the sales to other countries will be considered depending on market's demand.
This would be the first time Samsung has offered a 128GB configuration of its flagships outside of its native Korea, and could, if paired with, say, a new color, prove to be a popular choice amongst enthusiasts looking to eke the most performance and resale value from the phone. It would cost more than the regular S8, at around $1,018 at today's exchange rate.
The standard Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Would you spend the extra two hundred dollars or so for the 6GB Galaxy S8?
I will be pissed if this happens after I buy the current U. S. model.
Why? It's going to be way too expensive for what you get.
So many would be mad
Then you get pissed way to easily
Ditto.
Yes, and I'd give blue a try this time for something different. As a matter of fact, this is pretty much the only way I'd buy one.
Nope. 64GB/4GB is plenty for a phone for me and my needs.
I would go for it. That would prevent the buyers remorse when the Note 8 launches -- likely with that 6GB ram.
Meh - if it doesn't manage the Ram like a Pixel or an iPhone then what's the point?
Very valid point. Most don't consider this. Only read the box.
if you're not planning on buying an S8, whats the point of you asking?
This phone with Dex though is what I want.
I'm highly interested in this!...Adding even more RAM could generally only help to avoid that gradual slowdown these phones tend to experience over time. Same for the HDD filling up with GearVR etc apps (which can't be stored to SD card) in a year or two. Though I have to admit that price is pretty hard to take! But would be worth it if it will last longer (ie several years without ever having to do a reset, which i kinda refuse to do) as a result.
Question is though: Will it be available to buy from common carriers, like Verizon??
". . . plans to expand the sales to other countries will be considered depending on market's demand"
Besides generating clicks, I'm not sure why North America was singled out in the title. There are many more countries it could be going to, especially the European ones.
64 GB i assume? not 6....
Can you imagine 6gb of storage these days? Hilarious to think about it.
6GB of RAM
Unoptimized Samsung software/bloat on that much ram is such a waste.
Seems like a no brainer to me. The spec junkies will be all over it. But seriously other than having a few more apps open in the background, is there really any need for 6gb of RAM right now or even in the next year? Now I can see it being useful for Samsung with the Dex functions and how they may want to expand it but really. Just asking for a friend.lol
""This would be the first time Samsung has offered a 128GB configuration of its flagships outside of its native Korea"
Not really, Samsung released Galaxy S7 Edge, Black Piano with 128GB in Brazil, in the beginning of 2017.
http://www.showmetech.com.br/galaxy-s7-edge-black-piano-128-gb/
I'll never even use up the 64 gigs, so this definitely isnt for someone like me. Options are always good though ao the power users out there will love this
I thought 6gb ram would of been in every high end phone in 2017.