Samsung has crafted a series of 7-meter by 3-meter Galaxy S8 bezel sculptures and scattered them across picturesque parts of Great Britain.
Ironically, the enormous bezels are intended to promote the GS8's Infinity Display — famed for having bezels which are not gigantic.
Bezels can be seen in St. Ives, Cornwall, London, Stonehenge and Bournemouth, among other places, framing locations which would probably look nicer were bezels not present.
Commenting on its bezels in a Korean blog post today, Samsung said "the bezel-less design, complete with Infinity Display, blends seamlessly with the British landscape."
The real Galaxy S8, the bezels of which will not be large enough to block local beauty spots, will go on sale in the UK on April 28, with pre-orders arriving from April 20.
Here are more pictures of Samsung's giant bezels:
Did they actually make these, or is it photoshopped? Are they allowed to actually do that at a World Heritage Site like Stonehenge?
To be fair some Druids dumped a load of rocks there and nobody complained
Quite brilliant albeit a wee bit annoying.
Less beezel more shatter equals buy another phone more money for samsung.
It will be interesting to see how the oversaturated, oversharpened image on a Samsung phone looks like compared to the true background colour of the clouds, sky etc. My guess is that you won't need the bezels to spot the difference.