Samsung has launched the Galaxy C9 Pro — the company's first phone with 6GB of RAM — in India. The phone was unveiled in China last October, and will be up for sale in India next month for ₹36,900 ($545). Pre-orders for the handset will go live starting January 27, and Samsung is throwing in a one-time screen replacement service for free to those pre-booking the device. The service will be valid for one year from the date of purchase.

The Galaxy C9 Pro offers a 6-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 653 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, 16MP front and rear cameras, stereo speakers, and a 4000mAh battery. The handset weighs 189g, but has a thickness of just 6.9mm in spite of the large battery. On the software front, it runs Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box.

The Galaxy C9 Pro is slated to make its debut in other Asian markets shortly.