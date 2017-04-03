Samsung is launching a massive retail store in Toronto's downtown.

Samsung is set to launch an enormous 21,000 square-foot retail space in one of the most-visited malls in Canada, Toronto's Eaton Centre. The company has announced that the "innovative space" will look out onto Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square, the city's equivalent (in importance, not size) to New York City's Times Square, and span two storeys.

"Our new Samsung Experience Store at CF Toronto Eaton Centre is, simply, unlike anything we've ever launched before in Canada. From the moment our guests join us, they will experience the Samsung Galaxy Life connected ecosystem. The dynamic and innovative space will bring our guests closer to the Samsung brand and our latest innovation, enabling them to get closer to what they are passionate about and reach their full potential" said Patricia Heath, vice president of retail at Samsung Canada.

The store will have more than just Galaxy S8s and Galaxy Tab S3s on display, though: there will be a "Canadian-first, fully functioning Samsung demo kitchen," along with a Gear VR and Gear 360 zone to test virtual reality and 360-degree photography and video, and a Samsung Smart Service area where people can get their devices repaired on-site and have their new ones set up with the help of so-called "Galaxy Consultants."

The site will open this summer and will be four times the size of the equivalent Apple Store in the same mall.