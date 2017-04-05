It's time to fill a form.

Like filling forms? You're in luck, because Samsung India is asking customers to fill one out to "register your interest" in the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Samsung is taking this very seriously, and as such there's a Captcha as well. Not the cool new invisible kind where it automatically detects that you're a human, but the old boring system where you'll have to enter numbers into a box. If you're up for it, here's the form.

You'll need to fill out your name, email address (best use an alias), mobile number, and pin code. You'll also have the chance to select the feature you're most interested about in the Galaxy S8, so if you're like me and can't wait to try out Samsung's 10nm Exynos 8895 SoC, you should definitely tick that box.

Oh, and there's this: "How will your favorite feature Unbox your Existence?" If you know the answer, you should go ahead and fill out that form right now.

Like most forms, this one isn't without its quirks, so if you're unable to fill it out without the page throwing up errors on the first go, fret not. I had to enter my details thrice before I finally saw the message I was looking for: "Thanks for submitting your details."

What are you waiting for?

Pre-register for the Galaxy S8 in India