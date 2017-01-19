We will finally get a definitive statement from Samsung on the Note 7.

Samsung has announced that it will hold a press conference on January 23 in Seoul to reveal its findings after concluding an investigation into the Galaxy Note 7's failure and recall. The findings will be a culmination of Samsung's investigation over the past few months, as well as information from external organizations.

Not only will we learn what actually happened inside the Note 7 that caused the battery fires and failures, but Samsung will also explain what it plans to do to keep the same type of massive problem from happening ever again. The official statement from Samsung reads, in part:

Samsung Electronics, as well as independent expert organizations who conducted their own investigation into various aspects of the Galaxy Note7 incidents, will share their findings. Samsung will discuss the findings of the investigations and unveil new measures Samsung has implemented in response to the incidents.

The press conference will start at 10 a.m. KST in Seoul, which means it will actually be on January 22 in the U.S. — 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. It will be livestreamed on Samsung's website. The only question now is how forthcoming Samsung will be about the findings — the amount of detail we get about the issue will be critical to the messaging.