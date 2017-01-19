We will finally get a definitive statement from Samsung on the Note 7.
Samsung has announced that it will hold a press conference on January 23 in Seoul to reveal its findings after concluding an investigation into the Galaxy Note 7's failure and recall. The findings will be a culmination of Samsung's investigation over the past few months, as well as information from external organizations.
Not only will we learn what actually happened inside the Note 7 that caused the battery fires and failures, but Samsung will also explain what it plans to do to keep the same type of massive problem from happening ever again. The official statement from Samsung reads, in part:
Samsung Electronics, as well as independent expert organizations who conducted their own investigation into various aspects of the Galaxy Note7 incidents, will share their findings. Samsung will discuss the findings of the investigations and unveil new measures Samsung has implemented in response to the incidents.
The press conference will start at 10 a.m. KST in Seoul, which means it will actually be on January 22 in the U.S. — 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. It will be livestreamed on Samsung's website. The only question now is how forthcoming Samsung will be about the findings — the amount of detail we get about the issue will be critical to the messaging.
Reader comments
Bad thing is, no matter what they say there will be people who don't believe Samsung and will still believe whatever they already thought was the issue.
Though will be nice to have an answer as to what really happened.
I'm hoping for an honest answer, a practical solution, and a safeguard in their new phones.
The Note 7 was almost the perfect phone and had the best edge screens to date.
Well said.
Would be awesome if they announce the S8 that day too. Please magical goblins of irony, pleaaaase!
Yeah ... that wouldn't be a great idea.
I think they owe it to customers and fans to also reveal a little of what the next iteration will be like, to keep them on board.
Something like: we will keep the new edges and all the software you loved etc in an even more exciting but affordable and efficient package.
Affordable....lmao
mine still hasn't blown up.
Keep trying... guys like me need the work.
Much as I love the note 7 my opinion it was a hardware component issue that controlled the battery current not the battery itself Note 8 will be better I hope they take there time on it and not rush it
My hope is that they have actually figured out a way to keep what happened from happening again. I can't recall a phone that I liked more than the Note 7. It was as close to perfect as I've seen. I'm anxiously waiting for a new Note to be released in the not too distant future,
They should bring the price of their flagship phones down to a more reasonable number. Be the killer of the flagship killer with a flagship.
I bet it was the batteries.