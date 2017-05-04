How can you turn down free stuff?
If you already have a Galaxy S8 or S8+, or plan to buy one before May 16, Samsung is handing you three free perks just for downloading its Shop Samsung app. By downloading the app and registering between May 5 and May 16, Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners get a free Clear View Standing cover, 64GB Samsung SD card and six months of Netflix. That's nice!
Registration doesn't open until May 5, but you can download the Shop Samsung app early to be ready for the promotion. While you're there, as part of the promotion you'll also have the option to buy AKG wireless over-ear headphones for a discounted price of $49 — another nice perk.
Samsung is obviously hoping to boost the install base of its Shop Samsung app that helps you buy even more Samsung products, but this is a very enticing deal that will only take a few minutes of your time to get some really great things. You already dropped big money on your Galaxy S8 or S8+, so you might as well take advantage of deals like this.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Samsung is giving Galaxy S8 owners a free case, SD card and 6 months of Netflix
This is only if you purchased phone on or after 5/3/17
Samsung has confirmed to us that if you already have the phone, you qualify.
(Their website fine print is confusing, I agree.)
Downloading NOW! I'll take any free stuffs for buying the S8 =))
Bleep! Not available in Canada, of course.
I think you guys have this wrong, you have to purchase the phone to get the deal.
We shall see
Shame these deals aren't available in the UK
Desperation is a stinky business.
Good marketing tactic.