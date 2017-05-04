How can you turn down free stuff?

If you already have a Galaxy S8 or S8+, or plan to buy one before May 16, Samsung is handing you three free perks just for downloading its Shop Samsung app. By downloading the app and registering between May 5 and May 16, Galaxy S8 and S8+ owners get a free Clear View Standing cover, 64GB Samsung SD card and six months of Netflix. That's nice!

Registration doesn't open until May 5, but you can download the Shop Samsung app early to be ready for the promotion. While you're there, as part of the promotion you'll also have the option to buy AKG wireless over-ear headphones for a discounted price of $49 — another nice perk.

Samsung is obviously hoping to boost the install base of its Shop Samsung app that helps you buy even more Samsung products, but this is a very enticing deal that will only take a few minutes of your time to get some really great things. You already dropped big money on your Galaxy S8 or S8+, so you might as well take advantage of deals like this.