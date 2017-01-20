Which is better, Samsung Gear VR or Google Daydream View?

Discovering that your phone can act as the brain for a VR headset is pretty great. You drop the phone into a headset, strap that headset to your face, and suddenly you have access to hundreds of apps and videos all uniquely built for virtual reality. Transforming your phone into a pocket theater on the Moon, an arcade full of unique games, and a portal to see just about every part of the world as though you're actually standing there is both incredible and surprisingly affordable.

If your current phone doesn't support the best VR experiences available right now, there's a good chance your next phone will. The big question you need to answer for yourself is which VR platform you want to be a part of, the Oculus-powered experiences in the Samsung Gear VR or the Google-built platform inside Daydream View. It's not an easy question to answer, but here's everything you need to know about making this decision!

