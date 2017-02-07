Samsung's 360-degree camera is available for $125 off for Prime subscribers.

If you're looking to get into the world of 360-degree photography, Samsung's Gear 360 is a good place to start. The camera made its debut last year for $349, but you'll be able to pick one up on Amazon for $225 as long as you're a Prime subscriber. The Gear 360 features two 15MP wide-angle lenses that stitch images together to create a 360-degree photo. The 1350mAh battery allows you to take images for two hours on a full charge, and as there's no internal storage, you'll need a microSD card to save images.

More: Samsung Gear 360 review

The Gear 360 can also take videos at a maximum resolution of 3840 x 1920, and you can control the device wirelessly from the Galaxy S7, S7 edge, and the Galaxy Note 5. If you're interested, head to Amazon from the link below to pick up the Gear 360. As noted previously, the deal is limited to Prime subscribers in the U.S.

See at Amazon