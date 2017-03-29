You might as well forget the original Gear 360 ever existed.

Samsung has refreshed the Gear 360 with a design that eliminates the one real problem with the original — stitching. This new design shrinks the top sphere by moving some of the important bits down to the handle, which means the two fisheye lenses are now much closer together. Closer 8.4 megapixel sensors means the software doesn't have to work so hard to make the two images come together as a single sphere, which means your Gear 360 photos and videos won't have that weird seam splitting the world in half.

Actually, there's quite a bit different about this new Gear 360. Lets dig in!

While the original Gear 360 offered a neat tripod you could add to the bottom of the least pocketable 360-degree camera ever, the new Gear 360 has a base that can't be removed. Samsung moved the battery and display from the sphere into the base, leaving the top to just the sensors and buttons. Instead of a tripod, you get a rubbery base that is wider at the bottom than the top so it's not as easy to knock over accidentally. That base offers a standard camera screw mount, so you can attach this camera to just about anything and start recording.

Not only are you getting a sphere without stitch lines but the image and video quality will be greatly enhanced.

The sensors have been upgraded so the cameras can capture video in 4K at 24fps and photos at 15MP, which means not only are you getting a sphere without stitch lines but the image and video quality will be greatly enhanced. If you want to do more than just capture and publish, the camera can also stream 360-degree video to YouTube from both a mobile and a PC connection. We don't have any compare samples to share just yet, but the demos shown at the reveal looked much better than the original Gear 360.

Speaking of a mobile connection, this new Gear 360 is compatible with any Samsung phone running Android 5.0 or greater, as well as anything running iOS 10 or greater. Want to know where support is for the rest of the Android ecosystem? So would we, but it's Samsung so SSDD. Basically, don't count on an update adding support for anything other than new Samsung hardware.