Snapdragon 820, Nougat and a 9.6-inch display in super-thin chassis.

Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S range is long overdue a major update — the current generation of Tab S2 slates were announced almost 18 months ago, in August of 2015. Now it appears Samsung may finally have an updated model waiting in the wings, as Korean outlet Naver News reports that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will break cover on February 26 in Barcelona, ahead of Mobile World Congress.

Rumored specs include:

LTE and Wi-Fi-only models

9.6-inch 2048x1536 display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

4GB of RAM

12-megapixel camera

Android 7.0 Nougat

5.6mm thickness

Today's purported specs vary slighly from an earlier leak out of China suggesting an Exynos 7420 processor (as used in the Galaxy S6 and Note 5) would be the chip of choice for the Tab S3.

Either way, those are solid enough specs for a high-end Android tablet in early 2017 — although with pricing rumored to come in around the $600 mark, the Tab S3 could struggle to compete against the inevitable iPad Pro refresh coming later this year. A Korean launch is slated for March, according to today's report.

We'll be in Barcelona in just a few weeks, with full coverage of the Tab S3 and anything else Samsung brings to the show.