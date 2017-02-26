The Galaxy Tab S3 is the first major premium Android tablet in a while and it's geared up with flagship-worthy specs.

Like the Galaxy S7 edge and Galaxy Note 7 before it, the Galaxy Tab S3 is essentially repurposed smartphone parts shoved into a 9.7-inch chassis. And that's not bad at all -- the Snapdragon 820 helped introduce Vulkan API to Galaxy S7 users and it's on the Tab S3, too. Charge those Bluetooth-connected gamepads and get ready to play with your new mobile entertainment system.