The Galaxy Tab S3 is the first major premium Android tablet in a while and it's geared up with flagship-worthy specs.
Like the Galaxy S7 edge and Galaxy Note 7 before it, the Galaxy Tab S3 is essentially repurposed smartphone parts shoved into a 9.7-inch chassis. And that's not bad at all -- the Snapdragon 820 helped introduce Vulkan API to Galaxy S7 users and it's on the Tab S3, too. Charge those Bluetooth-connected gamepads and get ready to play with your new mobile entertainment system.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Display
|9.7-inch Super AMOLED, 2048x1536
|Processor
|Snapdragon 820
Quad Core 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz
|Storage
|32GB (U.S.)
|Expandable
|microSD card
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear Camera
|13MP, Auto-focus, Flash
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, USB Type-C 3.1, GPS
LTE (optional)
|Charging
|USB-C
|Battery
|6000mAh
Fast charging
|Water resistance
|No
|Input
|S Pen
4096-levcel pressure sensitivity
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|237.3 x 169 x 6 mm
|Weight
|429g (Wi-Fi)
434g (LTE)
|Colors
|Silver, black
Reader comments
Digitizer?
yeah it has an S Pen :)
Still not sure why anyone will pay iPad prices to crappy Samsung tablets which will never get software updates from Samsung and inferior to iPad tablet experience.
Probably because they don't want to be bricked in by the Apple walled garden.
Well you do get a better display, and a device more capable than an iPad.
It's all personal preference.
Maybe cause not everyone is a sucker for apple just saying . And by all accounts this is a better tablet then the iPad with a pen that you don't have to charge are pay extra for haha . Win win us and Samsung
32 GB is the only option? Still holding out hope for a second-gen Pixel-C. Running out of room on my 32 GB tablet and would like to have larger on-board storage. I've had my eye on the Pixel-C but I can't justify the cost on a year-old device.
Looks like a solid upgrade for me and my needs. Wish there was a way to embed the pen but I can deal with it.