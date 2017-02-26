The Galaxy Tab S3 is the first major premium Android tablet in a while and it's geared up with flagship-worthy specs.

Like the Galaxy S7 edge and Galaxy Note 7 before it, the Galaxy Tab S3 is essentially repurposed smartphone parts shoved into a 9.7-inch chassis. And that's not bad at all -- the Snapdragon 820 helped introduce Vulkan API to Galaxy S7 users and it's on the Tab S3, too. Charge those Bluetooth-connected gamepads and get ready to play with your new mobile entertainment system.

Category Spec
Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat
Display 9.7-inch Super AMOLED, 2048x1536
Processor Snapdragon 820
Quad Core 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz
Storage 32GB (U.S.)
Expandable microSD card
RAM 4GB
Rear Camera 13MP, Auto-focus, Flash
Front Camera 5MP
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, USB Type-C 3.1, GPS
LTE (optional)
Charging USB-C
Battery 6000mAh
Fast charging
Water resistance No
Input S Pen
4096-levcel pressure sensitivity
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Dimensions 237.3 x 169 x 6 mm
Weight 429g (Wi-Fi)
434g (LTE)
Colors Silver, black