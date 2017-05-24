Galaxy S9 and S9+ development reportedly 3-4 months ahead of previous devices.
Once again, your shiny new Samsung Galaxy S8 is OLD NEWS. According to reports from the Korean press, development of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ is apparently already well underway, under the codenames "Star" and "Star 2" respectively. That's entirely unsurprinsing in itself — you'd certainly expect next year's phone to be in the works by now, as we approach the midway point of 2017.
The main takeaway: GS9 development could be further along than previous phones in previous years.
But what's supposedly different this time around, according to The Bell, is that the production schedule for the Galaxy S9 is reportedly some three to four months ahead of previous flagships. According to the outlet's sources, that means the GS9 could enter mass production before the end of 2017, which could point to an earlier launch window in 2018 — which in turn could make a public unveiling at Mobile World Congress 2018 a real possibility.
At the same time, it's worth taking unconfirmed reports like this with a pinch of salt, especially when they come from a single source. Even if the Galaxy S9's production timeline is ahead of previous releases, we're still a good nine months or more away from seeing the fruits of Samsung's efforts.
As for the codename itself, "Star" fits into the standard pattern of telling us basically nothing about the phone itself. Previous Samsung codenames have included Dream (GS8), Grace (Note 7) and Zen (GS6 edge+); the upcoming Note 8 reportedly goes by the codename "Great."
The only other nugget of GS9 info we have thus far is that Samsung is reportedlt working with Qualcomm on the next-gen Snapdragon chips that'll power the phone in some regions. Again, no surprises there.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Main
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
Samsung Galaxy S9 apparently in development, because of course it is
Let's talk about Samsung Galaxy 10.
Note 9.
I always assume companies like samsung LG, apple etc, never stop developing their phones. Car companies do the same thing, it's constant development of components, design refinement etc.
The Samsung Galaxy 11 is going to be the best phone.
I'm expecting Samsung to step up its camera game, as in offer dual cameras on the S9 and S9+. Also, I expect them to have that fingerprint scanning technology embedded into the screen. Other than that, I suppose we'll see some incremental upgrades but nothing too crazy. I think Samsung will ride out the infinity display for quite some time.
They need to figure out what the heck to do with that Gorilla Glass though.
I feel bad for LG. I like them a lot but I feel like they are able to get sales because they always launch a bit before the S phone. Once Samsung announces what S# we are at, everything shifts. If Samsung announces early like LG, it's going to hurt. Maybe LG would be wise to try and out the V30 before the Note # to get a head start there in the future instead?