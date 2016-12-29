After the catastrophe of the Galaxy Note 7, what can fans look forward to in the next Samsung flagship?
2016 started as a promising year for Samsung, with the Galaxy S7 series earning critical acclaim and commercial success. But the contrast with where we are now couldn't be starker. Battery fires and a bungled recall process led to the cancellation of the Galaxy Note 7, making it the most calamitous smartphone launch ever, by a wide margin.
Samsung will already be looking ahead to its next flagship, the Galaxy S8, to pull it out of this quagmire and rebuild consumer trust. So what can we expect from such a crucial product? Let's take a look.
Galaxy S8 build and form factor
Samsung has been slowly refining its metal and glass design language over the past couple of years, so it's reasonably likely it'll stick with this into 2017. A glass back allows Samsung to easily build in wireless charging, and it's shown over the past year how the use of curved glass can create a phone that feels luxurious and unique.
Metal and glass have worked well for Samsung.
Speaking of which, there's also the question of whether we'll see an "edge" model Galaxy S8, as we have the past two years. The latest reports from Korea suggest that, like the Note 7's subtly curved display, the GS8 might come in two models, both with Edge screens.
Sources said the company has already started securing display panels in two sizes — 5.1-inch and 5.5-inch -- from its own display-making unit Samsung Display, the world's sole producer of double-edged screens.
That might make the "edge" monicker redundant, so it's possible we might instead be looking at a Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus at those two screen sizes.
(Other reports out of Korea have pointed to the possibility of a 6-inch Galaxy S8 Plus, alongside a 5-inch regular GS7.)
Another point of debate: Recent rumors have pointed to the possibility of an optical fingerprint sensor in the next Galaxy S flagship, allowing the GS8 to embed its biometric security features in the display itself. If that happens, we could be looking at the first Samsung flagship without a traditional clicky home button.
And that's exactly what's been rumored recently, with at least one report pointing to a buttonless GS8, with on-screen keys and a fingerprint sensor built right into the display.
Galaxy S8 display — standard RGB
The next generation of flagship Samsung phones won't see a bump in the pixel density, but Samsung could move away from Diamond PenTile to a standard RGB layout.
With PenTile (RGBG), there are two sub-pixels per pixel — with twice as many green sub-pixels as red and blue. With RGB, there are individual red, green, and blue sub-pixels that combine to form one pixel. When it comes to the Galaxy S7 edge, RGBG translates to 7,372,800 pixels overall, whereas RGB would result in 11,059,200 pixels.
The change is said to have been borne out of need to showcase more immersive virtual reality environments.
Galaxy S8 — audio, 3.5mm jack and #donglelife
Recent rumors suggest Samsung may get rid of the 3.5mm jack in the Galaxy S8, with the manufacturer opting for USB-C audio. Samsung won't certainly be the first manufacturer to do so — we've already seen LeEco and Lenovo go the USB-C route — but the move could polarize Samsung's user base.
It's also been reported that Samsung will include wireless earbuds in the box with the GS8 — a move which will surely eat into the company's margins, but may soften the impact of the 3.5mm jack removal.
Galaxy S8 specs
Aside from the rumored display size and resolution, there've been indications that Samsung could choose a powerful new GPU from chip designer ARM. The ARM Mali-G71 would be a significant upgrade from the earlier generation graphics processors used in the Galaxy S6 and S7.
According to ARM's own documentation, the chip offers "40% better performance density and 20% external memory bandwidth saving compared to Mali-T880." The Galaxy S7 and Note 7 use a variant of that GPU, the Mali-T800 MP12.
The docs for Mali-G71 provide reference specs based on a 16nm FinFET process, but Samsung is likely to use a more efficient 10nm process in its 2017 Exynos chip — which potentially means it'll be even faster than ARM's reference numbers.
The Mali-G71 is rumored to outperform the GPU used in Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 835, raising questions over whether Samsung will once again use a mix of Snapdragon SoCs and Exynos processors in various regions. That's backed up by one (uncorroborated) report from China suggesting that there'll be two variants of the new Exynos 8895 processor at different clock speeds — alongside an S8 running Qualcomm's latest.
Galaxy S8 cameras
Cameras are one area of smartphone hardware that has yet to plateau, and in the past year we've seen plenty of innovation in this area from Apple, Google, Huawei and of course Samsung.
Samsung focused on low light performance in its 2016 flagships, and we'd expect this trend to continue into the next generation Galaxy phones — expect brighter lenses and bigger pixels, and for Samsung to likely remain around the sweet spot of 12 megapixels for its main camera.
But there's been speculation over whether Samsung might take inspiration from the iPhone 7 Plus's unique telephoto camera. As a company that's always sought feature parity with Apple, we wouldn't be surprised if a next-gen Galaxy eventually incorporates a second lens for clearer zoomed-in shots.
Galaxy S8 AI Assistant
AI is becoming ever more important in consumer tech, as evidenced by products like Google Assistant, Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa. Samsung is rumored to be getting in on the AI game with its next smartphone launch, with technology from its recent acquisition, Viv.
With Viv, Samsung will be able to unlock and offer new service experiences for its customers, including one that simplifies user interfaces, understands the context of the user and offers the user the most appropriate and convenient suggestions and recommendations.
Viv was built with both consumers and developers in mind. This dual focus is also what attracted us to Viv as an ideal candidate to integrate with Samsung home appliances, wearables and more, as the paradigm of how we interact with technology shifts to intelligent interfaces and voice control.
So the potential of Viv extends far beyond Samsung's relatively crude voice assistant, S Voice, which debuted more than four years ago on the Galaxy S3. There've even been reports that the GS8 may feature its own dedicated VR key.
Based on a recent trademark filing, SamMobile theorizes that "Bixby" could be the name for Samsung's upcoming AI assistant. It's a quirky monicker, but one that might just stick in the minds of consumers.
Galaxy S8 release date
The most reliable report points to an April launch for the GS8.
There's been some speculation that Samsung might seek to launch the Galaxy S8 earlier than previous years in order to counter the fallout from the Galaxy Note 7. While this is certainly possible, we're not sure appearing to rush a product to market after a previous model suffered serious quality assurance issues would be seen as a good thing.
Contrarywise, there've also been reports from The Wall Street Journal that Samsung may hold back as late as April to get everything just right. Such a move would have the firm leaning on the Galaxy S7 series for up to 14 months. That would be a much longer wait than usual, but it's understandable that Samsung might want to hold back and make doubly sure there are no quality issues before the phone ship
However Samsung handles the launch of the Galaxy S8, expect the specter of the Note 7 to remain, and for Samsung to underscore additional steps it's taking this time around to ensure the new phone is safe.
In light of recent events, the Galaxy S8 will be a vitally important launch for Samsung, as it looks to recover its reputation, and move past the biggest crisis in its corporate history.
Newsflash, only a miniscule percentage of Note 7's overheated and caught fire "did NOT explode".
There never was a Note 6. You must be the Note 7.
"a phone that feels luxurious" Seriously?
I would like Samsung to improve the WiFi switching. Now when I move away from one WiFi source into the area of a stronger WiFi, Samsung Galaxy phones seem to cling tenaciously to the old weak WiFi.
When apps have been moved from Internal memory to the SD card, I would like to have updated versions of those apps go directly to the SD card instead of me having to manually move them after every update.
I have the same problem with as well as it not turning on I have to turn it on about 3 times for it to stay on.
I'm about to get rid of my S7, I think I'm done with Samsung for awhile. It's a nice phone but I'm tired of contracts and getting bent over by the carriers. I'll be getting a moto z play or moto g, something simple that I can call, text, email and do GPS on that gets decent battery life. Plus, I don't want an edge display. I hated the way the S7 edge felt in my hand.
I left samsung after note 7 schite and bought nexus 6p. But i will prob go back to samsung mainly because of camera performance.
I may come back for that but I'm going to see how some of the mid range devices do first. But yeah that could bring me back because the S7 camera is phenomenal.
should have got the regular s7 international version
I would hate to lose the physical home/back/overview buttons, and the 3.5mm jack :(
And the physical dimensions should not be bigger than the S7 (they might be able to squeeze in a bigger screen, with smaller bezels)...
Samsung is on "probation" so to speak. Whatever they do in 2017, better be great in terms of overall user experience. Forget about competing with Apple and Google in terms of being first and stealing thunder. That no longer matters.
What matters is that the features they introduce, should be well thought out and tested, and available for users to experience the benefits. Not some feature here now, usability months later with software updates.
I am one of those people that used to laugh at the idea of 4k smart phones but after using gear VR, for that particular purpose a significantly higher density will be much appreciated. The current version is very pixiated. I could even see running a phone at 1/4 density, 1080p with some AA, for most other uses. Excited for the possibility of gear vr at 4k.
I feel like this will destroy current Pixels.....
The current pixels aren't the best hardware out, Google are just trying to give the impression they are by charging silly prices. Personally i would accept an extra 1mm thickness for a battery that can be removed/replaced; phones are now sacrificing usefulness for thinness that no-one is asking for.
Actually no one was asking for removable batteries, if they had been you'd still see them in flagships that sell well.
Actually, most people seem to asking for them... or at least have that option.
It's almost like a phone that comes out six months after a different phone will have better specs. Shocking!
It'll be nice if they finally focus on audio, a powerful DAC would be very nice to have in the phone.
According to a new rumor Samsung says the Galaxy S8 will have a ‘slick design’ and ‘improved camera’
Samsung needs to take a year off from releasing ANY phones and find the exact cause of the Note 7 failures before releasing another model.
they did! they hired 1500 new engineers and their job was simply to turn on Note 7's and use them till they burned. Once burned determine cause. Rinse and repeat. They have gone through over 50,000 and the problem was found on the 2nd one. but they did 49998 more to be sure.
you have a link to this information, Id like to read this
this will not be found online. One of my good friends korean husband works for sammy
Link plz? can't seem to find anything saying that online... or is it just something you made up?
So Apple should take the same time off and find the cause of iPhones doing the same thing to a lesser degree? And Huawei should as well since they've had issues as well. And many .. oh .. maybe phones shouldn't be produced at all. Would that work? 1 phone having issues doesn't mean the other 87 models they released this year should grind to a halt. This is just bad, bad logic. sheesh.
big difference between a hand-full of 4-5 phones vs hundreds on 2 releases.
don't throw apple and Huawei into this same boat. Not even close to the same thing.
More like 100 iPhones
I personally think that the Note brand will not return after the debacle of the Note7. This has me wondering if Samsung may ditch the S line as well, instead opting for a new line of phones that takes the best from both the S line and the Note line and combining them into one device (maybe one large and one small). I wouldn't mind seeing it personally, but who knows what they'll do.
It's confirmed that the Note 8 is the next Note device.
Link plz...
It remains to be seen whether or not Samsungs releases a Note 8 phone since that name is currently being used for one of their tablets.. the Galaxy Note 8 Tablet.
The Galaxy it's dead.
i hope this... doesn't blow up in our faces. >_<
Hey Android Central, on Chrome your website is currently experiencing pop up ads that show up when you scroll for a split second and disappear too fast for you to even click on them or close them out. This causes the whole screen to go gray and be unresponsive to any input, and I have to reload the webpage to fix it. This basically breaks your website, so please fix it!
http://forums.androidcentral.com/site-feedback-help/691662-seriously-wha...
adblock is the only thing that will fix it
If they don't know what is causing the fires in the Note 7s then there's nothing saying the S8 is safe. They have to find the root cause before they can ensure they're not building the same flaw into the S8.
Samsung is doing damage control. They have over 100 engineers trying to recreate the problem and couldn't duplicate. However, once people get the idea that if their phone has an issue, they will get $$. Well Samsung surely figures recall now and make it official to avoid any lawsuits whether they are real or fraudulent, will be cheaper. Plus if they do it now, the customers will almost all go to the S7. If they wait till the end of the month, probably more than half will pick up and play with the new LG V20.
So whether they care about the customer or not, it's the smartest route to do an immediate recall. The sucky part is sitting in the store waiting to exchange and having the sales people not want you to transfer your stuff as the N7 may spontaneously ignite.
Well it will suck for all those that finally got rid of their old note and actually use the SPen daily. Now they will have to wait almost a year. Ugh.
Me personally, I would like to try the LG V20 out if I have to transfer all my crap again. Samsung Stupid Switch app don't like to go from a 64gb device to a 32gb. Have fun with that. Not to mention if you have lot's of bluetooth devices like me it sucks re-sync'n them. Watch, 2 personal cars, 2 work vehicles, a few ear pieces, noise canx headset, keyboard and mouse, radar detector, 2 different OBD2 adapters etc. 5gb of work PDF files and apps, 2gb of offline map software for work and the list goes on. Try transferring all that after you've waited at the store to be seen for an hour already. 3-4hrs is what happens. No one deserves that tourture...lol
#1 reason left for me to stay with Sammy is Samsung Pay, I love it. But may have to part till the Note 8 comes. Oh,,,,,and the .2 diff in screen size bugs me...:P
LET ME ENJOY MY S7E FIRST DAAAAAAAMN
No kidding. These phone releases are getting ridiculous. Why do people feel like they need to scrap a perfectly good phone to run out and buy yet another one? Unless you have a guaranteed pension you might want to consider putting some money away for retirement.
Because some people out there have to have the Newest and Greatest. I recall reading about some guy claiming he buys new phones every six months. I also think this all started by Steve Jobs who was rumored to never register any of his cars... he supposely bought a new car every year when it was time to register.
IF you want to leave Samsung BYE,...this can happen to any manufacture on such a large scale, they shouldn't have to lower the price because of one device fail, people just dont want to pay more$. I think any device over $500 is pure mark up but I digress, the nOte 7 has nothing to do with future device pricing, it shouldnt anyways... I guess i am a different type of consumer
One day....the human conscious will elevate beyond what they teach you business class.....to associate an isolated incident to an entire brand, says a lot about the lack of intelligence. The product name is irrelevant, are people THAT dense.....ok so we give you a Galaxy Note 8.but because we name it (insert name) the " brand" is fixed, you don't associate damage etc.....its almost like people dont THINK....educate yourself if you think changing a brand name is changing or removing rather the potential for hazard, like jeez think. They can keep the galaxy note name, the people who comment the brand is damaged are the ones spreading that....making it a reality, the NAME of the product is irrelevant, its still the same device culture.....humans...(sigh)
I personally like Samsung S8 (S7), P8 (Edge), and N8 (Note). You could leave off Galaxy completely, or if you wanted to replace it you could pick another word (Cosmos, Starlight, Comet etc.). So, for example, you would have the Starlight S8, Starlight P8, and Starlight N8.
All they have to do is release the next flagship and lower the price $100 and it will sell like crazy ..and take a bite out of the competitors .
If they go back to a Removable battery they always got an extra $50 profit from the S-View Charge back ..
Kenny
Sealed batteries are part of the planned obsolescence of phones. They want you to buy a new phone when the battery goes bad instead of replacing just the battery.
Who wants to buy a Note 8 after jumping through hoops two times with the exploding Note 7? Fix and support the phones you sell now or lose customers forever.
A lot of people acutally
No removable battery and yes to the edge, it's great on the S7E. However maybe Samsung need to sell the S8 at a lower price in order to get customers back.
We need non edge and removable back phone. Give us choice!!!
Agreed.
One thing that is certain and I hope am correct is that their next phone will undoubtedly be thoroughly tested. I think this is where having a group of people sign a NDA and test your device as they would normally find issues your engineers can't as people use your device is such unique ways you probably didn't imagine they would.
If Samsung brings removable batteries back,
they will receive a lot of love from loyal customers...
I think I'll wait a while before I buy my next phone period. Dealing with this recall was the worst experience as a consumer.
Please Samsung, bring back the IR blaster.
If you do, I'll jump in the wagon with no questions asked. If not, I'll just keep my s6 active until it dies.
There is a rumor claims that the Viv artificial intelligence assistant is going to replace S Voice.
You'd have to think after trying two different batteries with the same result the problem with the Note 7 is more likely to be the software. Samsung will need to find the problem and make it public to regain credibility. The longer this goes on without Samsung finding the problem the more damage it will do to the brand.
replaceable battery please, just like my beloved, still main driver, S4 with its 7800mAh Anker extended battery
Bring back the flat screens.
Bring on the 4K screens, but ditch the ultra skinny bodies with their smudgey, delicate glass skins and toss in a removable battery.
I guess this one will shoot bullets out of headphone jack. :3
The only thing I am hoping for is no curved screen. I use a glass screen protector and it is impossible to get full screen coverage.
It's probably going to be another great phone, but definitely should not jump on it. Better to wait a few weeks after it's released.
That's good sense for any phone. However, if there are good enough incentives thrown in (like a UFS card), I might roll the dice & go for it.
The galaxy note 7 is Samsung's first time with USB type c. I wonder if maybe this has to do with something , since even the replacement phones have the problem.
I think 80% it is related. Samsung didn't use the Standard USB-C rapid charging technology, but their own proprietary one. It may not work as well with USB-C and be the cause of the battery going crazy...
My new phone was going to be the galaxy s8 but after this debacle, I might still get it, but I will definitely see what other phones are around before choosing.
I have faith in Samsung. The Note is an amazing phone, breaks my heart that it has the issue it does, but still. Look at what happened with Toyota, they had issues with airbags and cruise control and they still sell millions of cars per year. Samsung will bounce back.
Wouldn't surprise me if they just rebrand the line Ups
Oh! there is one more feature that Samsung didn't mention in the new device spec is the device will catch fire.
Zzzzzzzzzzzz
Very "me too-ish" of you.
What if they've spent the last year putting the same kaboom tech in the S8 that the Nope 7 has?
Kaboom tech? You mean USB-C?
No, the same tech that causes batteries to start fires. But, you knew that, didn't you?
lots of phones use USB-C like the ONE PLUS 3 and dont catch fire. btw samsung figured out the cause recently and it has nothing to do with usb c.
source or link plz...
Thanks!
Just give us Android 7.0 Nuogat easily and we'll be happy. Done.
The Pixels are disappointing, so I can't wait to see the S8.
I thought I was the only one who thought so.
This is the least interested I've been in a samsung phone since the s2. I don't know what to believe about the note 7 whatsoever,but unless it's made perfectly clear to the public I wouldn't wanna jump on this one. The 4k display could be the first display so real to life the shards of glass really come right at you when it malfunctions. Lol no I don't believe that,but we'll see how it goes.
I hope they do better optical zoom that the iPhone 7, as the telephoto lens is really not great!
Well, they'd really need to make sure that it impresses quite a bit and also make sure that the QC is beefed up.
I hope the resolution thing is true. This is the big thing holding VR back.
One of the most promising and also most disappointing aspects of VR is its potential for documentary work, and travel/wildlife films in particular. At the moment, the underwater ones are still quite good because you can kid yourself that the poor view distance is commensurate with the water, but on land things are more tricky. I hope that some of the films available now were filmed at a higher resolution so that they were not wasted. You can see what are nearly wonderful films, where you go floating on a river boat and go inside the homes of fishing families in their homes built on stilts in the water, but unfortunately the detail breaks up badly from about 5ft onwards (and this is bearing in mind that you have the infamous screen-door effect no matter what).
4k will be the one thing to make me jump to an S8, if it has it. Otherwise, I'll probably still be perfectly happy with my S6. They have to somehow deal with the heat issues for VR, though. It cannot be run for very long without suffering hitching even at 1440p, so 4k might just amplify the problem. Perhaps Samsung could weather its current problems by taking the bold step of a 2-year cycle rather than an annual one? Their phones are easily good enough to be competitive a year on, and I can't imagine what justification there would be for a second 4k phone only one year after the first one.
Had the S6 Edge, now S7 Edge - VR overheating is night and day. If you use VR regularly - upgrade
Samsung could build a little rep back by saying every Samsung galaxy phones will be updated to the latest OS (7.1?) and given all the features possible (aside from Note specific features)
and also promise that safety will be their number one concern going forward from hardware to software. Security updates will be timely and (as will OS updates) we will support All our devices for a full 2 years. (or 3?) (something closer to iPhone support) - and something to makes themselves stick out among the crowded android market.
To be clear, that would mean their flagship lines, not $20 go phones.
Make Sumsung Elite Care part of the package for any new purchases within the next 12-24 months. (again, only on Flagships / Galaxy lines)
Release the S8 ASAP (without compromising safety) with Exynos and 6GB ram. at normal prices but include Samsung Elite Care with that price.
Don't care if they keep the Galaxy name or not. agree with the naming scheme mentioned in another post.
Drop Galaxy and call them S8, (S8+ / S8E+) and S8 Pro. OR, they could just drop the S and call them Samsung 8, 8+, 8 Pro so they could use the S at the end, like iPhone. 8S, 8S+ 8S Pro so they wouldn't be expected to have an all new design every single year. (a little less pressure since everyone knows S models are just spec bumps and feature enhancements)
Samsung just simply needs to do "something" for major damage control.
Maybe announce the "8" with a commercial saying they have an New phone Division (to calm fears maybe)
Rest assured that they won't do enough.
The public has a short memory. I wouldn't be reminding them of anything.
Tech nerds don't really buy Samsung anyway...
lol ok....
don't really buy samsung ....
thanks, I need a laugh
Went right over your head...lol
If Samsung discontinues the Note line, I'll have to look elsewhere for my pleasure.
LG V20 in the same size but i think it's over priced.
yeah, but sadly no "Note" features
There's no way the comments of article would be productive lol. I can't even decide what phone I want to replace my note 7.
The obvious choice is the V20. I'm also debating the Asus and potentially the Lenovo Tango phone.
It's made by LG. There will something wrong with it and LG will ignore the user. LG. Like Garbage.
I had the non-functional fingerprint reader when the V10 launched. My brother suffered the boot loop with his. I can't fault you. There really is no other premium android offering for me.
And that's why I went to the iPhone for the time being. Who knows, maybe permanently!
Of course it is
Htc 10? It got good reviews but was slated for the high price, cheaper now and way underrated. Not as good as the S7 but not far off
Let Microsoft buy the Galaxy brand or their phone business. Make a new line of phones. The Galaxy Note debacle is about to take their whole business down.
Well as a note fan I've gotten very use to the 5'7 size.. I have used the S7 edge 5'5 and to me it really does feel smaller both to hold and with the eyes. I'm also a fan of the S pen. I understand that the note brand has to go. But I have this feeling that 5'5 will be it for Samsung this time around. Anyway my next phone will not be a Samsung device. As I'm ready now to upgrade so the LG V20 which is a tad over priced or I do a big loop an go iPhone 7 plus. I never owned one though my family all has one. Dam it Samsung f o r getting this wrong.
Re the 7 plus...you will be shocked at the crappiness of the screen. It's generations behind samsung. Don't do it.
Agreed. There is one in my household now and everyone is all excited. Except me. I played with it for 5 minutes and wanted my Android back.
No way I, just could not do it. One, I I don't care for not being able to have it my way.,In my house I'm always putting them down, which drives my family nuts. but hey they are all sheep. Honestly I would get a Windows Phone surface phone when it comes out before and iPhone.
Yeah better to have that extra 100ppi and do the funky chicken when your "plums" are being melted by acid than to have a phone that actually works!
- Samsung owners
Dumb answer. Samsung's screens are so much better than Apple's that it is hard for anyone who has used a Sammy for any length of time to go backwards.
Not better. Different. I've used Android for several years and I can't say my iPhone is worse.
Or...stacks and stacks of apps in a row and nothing else.
I'm actually quite impressed with it.
If you are considering a Iphone get the Iphone 6S Plus. Personal opinion is that it has a better screen than the Iphone 7.
Im the same after handing in my note 7. Its either v20 or get a note 5 and wait till next years new releases, a guy i work with has the iPhone 7+ , don't go their the screen looks like crap once you are used to the Samsung screen
I didn't think so.
New feature burning hot battery to keep you warm
It is severely hard for me to even ponder an S8 after what I have gone through with this Note 7 debacle. No thanks. Not again, Samsung.
Would it have killed you to mention LG in the camera section?
Why? It's LG. There will be something wrong with it.
I pray not. If so, I'm screwed on next phone.
I honestly think that they should re-think their design direction.
While the edge screen and glass back is nice to some, it's not to many others. Removable back panels with a choice of materials and corresponding prices would set them apart besides just offering a fixed glass panel, and since it's removable add back a interchangeable battery. They can still make it waterproof. Offer a curved flat panel instead with 4k.. and no edge and stereo speakers on the front.. with the best DAC and amp..
Also, they should be investing in new battery technology and get away from lithium cells all together. They got the muscle to do this if they wanted to.
It's so difficult to put a screen protector and case on a double edged phone. I have a collection of now completely useless Note 7 cases as I tried to find the perfect combination of case and protector. That's my beef with curved edges.
I really like your suggestions. It would be a very compelling S8.
The success of iPhone 6-7 and the S7 /S7 Edge would seem to indicate that most of the changes mentioned are not in wide demand by consumers-with the exception of new battery technology. As far as the "Edge" design, the next iPhone is rumored to feature an edge to edge display-I guess we'll see around this time next year.
It would be nice to get the note 7's Updated UI on my 7 edge , since the note 7 is no more. And I would buy the s8 if they could do a better job of quality control.
Okay could we please stop with the 4K screen nonsense. Just give us a dam phone that works and with a battery that doesn't explode and lasts all day. Keep it simple stupid.
15 mins in a Gear VR and you'll change mind :)
I'm pretty sure this phone will be Atomic!
I'm probably not the only one who coined the term "Internet time." What I mean by it is that, at least 6 months prior to a product announcement, the rumors start. Many of the early articles are nothing but a collection of possibilities. As the announcement grows nearer, we have the actual leaks, coupled with fake leaks and photoshopped mock-ups. Finally, the product is actually announced and we (the folks who have been watching this stuff for half a year) have this odd feeling that the just-announced product is already old news because, in a way, it is.
Then, people are wanting to know how quickly they can get one into their hands. Time telescopes here too as people feel like they've been waiting for this product for, you guessed it, six months already.
Couple that with "news time," which is what you get when coverage of anything goes on 24/7 and you get product fatigue.
I'm not blaming AC on this. I'm the one who reads these articles, looking for that odd little extra piece of additional information. I'm asking for it. What I like is that AC tries to get it as accurate as they can be, even with rumor and conjecture.
That said, the one thing I really want to see out of Samsung is a viable explanation for the Note 7 battery issue(s). If they don't get that out there, most folks with go into a wait-and-see mode when the S8 is released.
Next time you think you have "Coined a term"
Be more pithy
I agree with everything you just said, including demanding an explanation for what went wrong with the Note.
They need completely transparency with what went wrong and what they will do in the future to prevent this from happening again. That is the only way to regain trust in a reasonable amount of time.
Dead on correct. I used to be an early adopter of technology but after getting "burned" a few times I quit doing it. When the Note 7 came out I wanted it because I loved my Note 2. But experience taught me to wait a month or two and see if problems arose. Am I glad I waited. I managed to escape the whole Note 7 debacle.
One thing I find amusing is that some phone vendors do mid cycle upgrades. OnePlus 3 to the 3T and the Axon 7 to the Axon 7 Limited Ed. come to mind. The people who bought the original version of these phones get all pissed that their phone has now "less" than it was. Well, no, it's not less, it's what you bought. If you wait long enough even the price will drop.
The advertising and marketing machines of these corporations will make you feel like you're a nobody if you don't rush out and buy their stuff. You are being manipulated and controlled and most people are totally oblivious of it.
No point in talking about an S8 when Samsung can't even pinpoint the problem with the note 7 lol.
They could just rethink it and start from the ground, up.
Whoa, just got my unlocked S7 a week ago.
Nice phone.
Thanks for recommending it.
Got to get off this Merry-Go-Round....
For a couple of spins anyway.
Thinking about replacing my Note 7 with the S7E...
I think it's time to end this unibody nonsense and return to swappable batteries. That way, if the battery is bad, the whole phone doesn't need to be recalled.
People keep saying this. The problem is that the battery has only about a third of the power circuitry in the phone. The charge/data port is one part and there is also an extra current limiting circuit inside the phone itself. A removable battery can only solve part of the potential issue.
I suspect there is at least some unexpected interplay with the USBc circuitry and the battery (which is why the problem exists in the only Samsung phone with USBc at this point.)
Removable or not if the battery explodes while still in the phone then it's gonna take the phone with it. Your not going to hold onto a phone that's on fire just so you can try and remove the battery.
lol
Too bad they're sticking with the curved screen.
They are? Then I'm OUT. Done with that stupid gimmick.
I am sure there will be three new Galaxy S8s coming out:
Galaxy S8 - Base model with the 5.1" display.
Galaxy S8 Plus - 5.5" display, perhaps boosted specs.
Galaxy S8 Pro - 5.7-6" display with S-Pen and everything related - i.e. a new Note without the name 'Note' simply put.
They aren't just going to cancel the 'stylus line' for failures of the battery/charging/control circuits on the Note 7 so there will be a 'Note 8' but the model will be folded into the regular S series. Since the differences between the regular S and the Note line has been reduced it would make perfect sense to finally merge them into one single series under the 'S' umbrella.
The first S8/S8 Plus is already in an advanced stage of development so it would be logical to assume a Pro will arrive later. The model will probably share the hardware, battery and control circuits with the S8 paired with a bigger screen and chassis in order to cater for the S-Pen without having to change the size of the cells (like in the Note 7).
I wouldn't mind a name such as 'Galaxy S8 Note' but it is understandable that they want to avoid it and rather go for something like 'S8 Pro' or 'S8 Stylus'.
There will be a Note 8, and will will sell like HOT cakes.
Probably the biggest flop in the history of smartphones. Shocking it came from Samsung. I'm looking forward to seeing what they do with the Galaxy 8. I'm sure they will put better controls in place to ensure this won't happen again.
This should've happened to the Amazon fire phone. Then it would have been epic lol
It would have been funny...
"Amazon Fire Phone: it does what its name says!"
OH. There have been bigger flops. Just not rollouts and recalls that were so painful.
Looking forward to this Samsung better wow the $hit out of me after having to give up my N7's. Was a sad day just placed my order for two replacement S7 edge's to hold me down until the 8 arrives.
I wish they would give you a raincheck or a way to return the s7edge later for a s8
....she's as cold as ice...not willing to sacrifice your...
Note?
Good things always come out from bad things, once they pinpoint the flaw, new batteries in general will be safer than before, and Samsung batteries will be the most tested of them all. Look at the airline industry, people never stop flying when accidents happen and kill hundreds of people, even flying the same airlines. But because of these failures and redesigning concepts, air travel is much safer now.
So the question is what did they fix between the first batch of Note 7 and the second? Was there two flaws or did they simply ignore the flaws of the first batch and proceed to ship what they knew were defective phones hoping there wouldn't be any more explosions?
I don't think it was the battery. My money is on the tech that regulates charging.
There were two flaws with two separate battery providers, investigators say. The first didnt match the spec and were too tight, the second hasn't been specified yet.
link plz...
I'm still betting it's a flawed usb-c implementation and they didn't catch it .. so when folks charged it whether it was wired or wireless then it damaged even the new batteries and would have continued. I'd bet a crisp $100.00 this was the case.
I agree with you. It's not a coincidence that this happened with they're first USB-C phone. Hopefully they can resolve it for the S8, since it wouldn't make sense to go back to micro USB.
...but there are reports of malfunctions while the phone was just sitting on a table. While the phone was off.
After charging all night...
do we really need a 4k screen destroying our battery life? stop the madness... i'm ready to step back to a 1080p 5" screen. if the Pixel wasn't missing a couple of things and so damn expensive, i'd get that
If they do it the Sony way, they could put the 4K screen in but have it run at 1080p 90% of the time.
The Z5 Premium only displays photos and videos within the Sony apps in 4K and in other very specific situations.
I'm thinking the same thing. There's no reason why they can't do 4K through external displays while the screen itself is "only" showing 1080p. It's not like most eyes can appreciate that kind of resolution in a 5" screen.
15 mins with a gear VR and you'd change your mind :)
Too soon AC. Hey folks look this way not that way.
It's not too soon. It's October, and the S8 is due in Feb/March. I don't know why people think that's going to change because the Note line went belly up.
Samsung will need a successful device more than ever now, and the S line has always been the cash cow.
While the S8 will likely be affected somewhat by what has happened. The S8 was put in motion the moment the S7 launched.
That's 4-5 months away yet! AC didn't start talking about the S7 until November last year, so this is all way too soon especially considering everything that has happened with the Note 7.
Actually, I'm a little worn out with the Note 7 stuff.
Wallet's ready.
The Note 7 was a bigger flop than the BlackBerry Storm. LoL
I loved my BlackBerry Storm. Had zero issues with it. Was my first smart phone and only BlackBerry. Sad the way that company has crashed...
At this point they should worry about finding the problems that happened with the Note 7 and make sure they fix them before talking about the S8.
Samsung does not really have to reinvent the wheel. Some modest upgrades to the S7 and it NOT catching fire would go a very long way.
I'd like to see some of the UI and software tweaks the Note 7 had over my S7 Edge. Display does NOT need to be 4k.
Display does need to be 4K if they want to keep up with big branded VR headsets such as PSVR & Vive. This will double the amount of pixels pushed to my Gear VR and make it not blurry at all. They gave out a LOT of these bad boys with S7 pre-orders, so why not make it more refined?
I completely forgot about VR. I have not ventured into that world yet so those considerations never cross my mind. I am owed a free SD card or Gear VR. What better way to try new tech than with free gear.
1. Get your sh*t together, Samsung! If you can't put out your best product, don't put anything at all. It boggles the mind how it happened in the first place, and then instead of getting it 200% perfect, they botch it again.
2. Fire whatever team was in charge of the Note 7 and hire people who can do things right, not fast.
3. Get rid of the Galaxy name. Nobody cares about it and it's pointless. Just call it the Samsung S8 and the S8+.
1. Probably fair.
2. It wasn't done fast. People need to stop saying it was rushed. It was released at the same time last year. Things may have been missed but there is no proof it was rushed.
3. Ask someone not techy what photos they have. "Oh I have the Galaxy". No one cares about A3, J5 or S7 Edge. They just go into a carrier and ask for a galaxy and pick the one they can afford. The Galaxy name is everything to Samsung.
I have never heard somebody say they have a Galaxy phone, they say they have a Samsung.
Rushed or whatnot, they f*cked up big time.
Actually, working in the consumer mobile industry for years... I can tell you he is right. People only know "Galaxy" and "iPhone". That's it.
samsung themselves said it was rushed (released fast) so what do you mean no proof?
No they didn't. And it is a matter of fact that it wasn't released fast. Of you're capable of reading the date at least.
Your spot on with your second paragraph.
That team made several mistakes and then made them again. It's almost like they were sold on a different way to manufacture that product and they drank too much of their own 'kool-aid'; convinced that it would work. It didn't. Surprise.
I actually think they finally realized that - and that's why the process is dead instead of going through multiple recalls.
I would think that they would of had several prototypes of the new Note 7... Maybe I'm old school... And they don't do that anymore...?
Enough of that... I want to see who is the most innovative. Google, Samsung, Huawei, OnePlus... Don't care... That's is what I am looking for...
I've seen articles on foldable screens and now foldable batteries... Interesting. Can hardly wait... :)
The fact that the phone is cancelled proves to me that they know there is a non-salvageable design defect. It's not just a battery problem at all.
Agreed.
Getting rid of the removable battery was the first mistake. I didn't need a waterproof phone. I have no intentions of introducing a darn near $1,000 device to water.
This issue has nothing to do with removable batteries. Certainly can happen with removables as well.
Actually, while I don't care about removable batteries, in this case it did matter. The original fires were caused by batteries being crimped during installation by machines, as they were "slightly too big for their compartments in some cases".
Where did you get that? Samsung doesn't even know why yet!
link?
It would have been no big deal to replace batteries if a removable battery had been provided. With the permanent battery, the entire phone had to be repaired or replaced at much higher cost and loss.
I wonder if this will have any effect on Samsung's design philosophy. Somehow, I doubt it.
No one "intends" to dunk their 1000 dollar phone in water. But ya know.....news flash....it happens.
Well, I wouldn't say it's not a battery problem at all; rather, they have learned that replacing the battery alone does not fix the issue. They cancelled the phone because they don't know what the problem is. If they don't know what the problem is, it doesn't make sense to keep manufacturing it as each batch likely will contain defective units.
According to news reports on Oct. 20, the Korean tech giant is talking with LG Chem for possible partnership in a move to diversify its battery suppliers other than Samsung SDI and China’s ATL.
http://techpathy.com/galaxy-s8-might-pack-lg-chem-battery/
However, shortly after replacement units with ATL cells started making their way into the hands of consumers, reports started to surface claiming that they were exploding too.
The Note 7 does have several prototypes: the stillborn flat Note 7 among them, which was practically a finished product Samsung declined to release. See Note 7 flat leak on Google for more info.
I'd really like to see Samsung partner with Nvidia this go round An exynos chip with a Tehran like GPU would lay waste to anything out there currently, it'd have better feature set...and the Vulkan.api might actually get some legs to it!
Just call it the Samsung phone and be done with both brands.
Way too early for this considering the Note 7 debacle! I think right now everyone needs to take a step back and just let things be for the next couple of weeks.
...months.
Taking a positive spin on this, I'm sure Samsung is taking all of their learnings from Note 7 to make the S8 as good as it can possibly be. No doubt in my mind that the S8 will be a solid, polished, must-have piece of hardware.
Oh it'll be fire!... oops....to soon?
i'm hoping this fiasco will push Samsung to make the S8 so damn good everyone will forget the flames.
No headphone jack will turn a lot of people off.
*Printing up the sticker for pasting on the back of the S7 Edge model: *** I AM NOT A NOTE 7! **
I agree that Note branding is probably dead and maybe even Galaxy. Anyway, I doubt Samsung will rush the S8 to market. They can salvage some sales with the Note 5 and S7 in the meantime, since both are still good phones. Samsung has a lot of goodwill to rebuild, so taking their time with the S8 is more important than winning spec wars with Apple, Google, Huawei, etc.
How are they going to salvage sales if the Note and Galaxy branding are dead (which i don't think they are)?
Not sure how deeply wounded Samsung will be, given their $45billion profit (half of this from S7 & S7E....) in the second quarter this year... They have many fingers in many pies, all of them growing markets
I agree with your overall argument, but I just want to point out that that 45 billion number was revenue. They actually made something like 7 billion in profit (which is nothing to sneeze at either, mind you).
I think that Sammy is brazen enough to not blink an eye in regards to branding. I'd be behind them continuing on with the S8, the S8 edge, and the Note 8, in all of their greatness, giving the finger to all of the people to get paid to sit around and talk and all of the keyboard warriors who get paid from clicks who, utilizing FUD, exaggerated Sammy's downfall.
Not sure about glass, maybe asbestos.....
That made me laugh! Thanks!
Not really.
You should know that in our new and sterile society joking is not allowed.
Two things that could destroy Samsung.
1. They never come out and give a cause for the Note 7 trouble with its batteries.
2. It is found out they had problems with pre release Note 7 demos but released them anyway.
Posted via Android Central App
#2 is actually true.
Untrue. The Note 7, in a near-final version, has been in testing since May, both at home in Korea and with carrier reps from AT&T and Telstra. None of the parties found any issues with the batteries. Also, Samsung has been unable to replicate the fire under normal testing conditions, according to an NYT report, so that would mean it didn't catch the issue BEFORE release either.
Do you seriously think that Samsung lives & dies by selling cellphones? They could stop making phones tomorrow & it would only be about a 15% decrease of their total revenue.
And your point? They aren't going to stop making cell phones. Decreased profits leads to decreased salaries, unhappy shareholders, unemployment, etc for the bosses. It's a company and company want to make as much money as they can so they will not just stop making phones.
And I'll be this guy:
the exploding feature, is that expected to be a 2.0 version? Will it be exploding with Daydream?
Will there be an 'Edge' variant of 'my phone burning in my pocket?'
Stoked to see what Feb will bring
https://youtu.be/ALewAf_TctI
You do realize that the S7 and S7 Edge don't explode right? Neither do any of the multiple other models on phones/tablets they have shipped...
Doesn't matter, the perception is cemented with the public. Nobody wants a phone where people will ask is that the one that explodes??? They need to rethink everything. It HAS to look and sound totally different. Media will be at next flagship release with "This is Samsung's first phone since the exploding Galaxy Note."
After the hell I've gone through for months with this Note 7, I don't trust jack from Samsung.
Jack who?
I think he meant Jake from State Farm.
Knew someone was going to say it and you said it better than I could have. However, be prepared to get jumped all over because you bad mouthed Samsung (gasp!)
More on topic, as many others have said, calling it a Galaxy is a mistake. They need to realize that the Note 7 is the same thing as the Galaxy 7 or S7 to the majority of people. It's not the people on this site, we knew the difference, but the majority of the public does not. Continuing to use the Galaxy name will hurt sales.
I personally believe most people just know it was a Samsung phone and will distrust anything with their name on it. I don't plan on purchasing their phones anytime soon. But if that's the case with the public, Samsung has some serious marketing to do to regain trust.
This is not clickbait. Title matches the article and there is nothing misleading about it. Clickbait title would be "You'll never guess what Samsung is doing for the S8. Who would have thought this was possible....." followed by nothing but guesswork and conjecture.
Ummm what, in the article is fact? Lol AC going round after round unleashing horrors, convincing everyone that Sammy is dead, the galaxy brand is finished, the note line is over....and here is the iphoner posting about the Galaxy S8...I smell click bait all over the place.
Link me one article that says galaxy brand is dead.
This is approaching click bait...but I'll bite.
I really think they will ditch the galaxy brand. Almost every news/radio story I hear says "Galaxy 7 Phones." My mom called and asked if her phone was going to catch on fire because she heard about it in the news (she has an S7 Edge). Galaxy is tarnished...they need to rebuild.
On a related note, I WANT THE FOLDING ONE!!!! Where is the phone that unfolds into an 8 inch tablet??? I want it now damn it!
Terrifying for your mum then
Slow your roll buddy
That's a good point. Even the professional computer techs I spent the day with were referring to the Note as "Galaxy 7". I am sure they knew better, but when pros don't really care about being precise, the average consumer will of course just see them all as a "Galaxy"...
Note 7...."you're fired"....
Note 7... "you're fried!" 😉
Now with less explosions!!
That is rumored to be the Galaxy X.
Galaxy X is the folding one? Bring it on baybeeeee
Agree 100% I work at a network and correspondents can't get it right either. Galaxy Note S7, Galaxy Note 7S or Galaxy 7. Nightmare. That name will always be associated with exploding phones. So for 2017: Samsung Edge, Samsung Edge Plus then Samsung Edge Pro (with S Pen). Or anything NOT Galaxy.
You want a foldable phone, get an iPhone. It's so foldable, it's magical.
I agree. They should rebrand to something that would take the public's mind off of their troubles with the Note. Maybe the Samsung Pyro with a codename while under development of The Manhattan Project.
YAAASSS! This. The foldable phone they teased us like 5 years ago with. The only way Sammy can dig out of this hole is with something NEW and exciting. Keep all of the internals the same and focus on that foldable screen. DO IT! Break even or minimal profit next year to blow out the competition and then upgrade the internals after that!