It's straight out of a science fiction novel.
The rumor of the Samsung Galaxy S8's facial recognition abilities is becoming stronger with each passing day. Bloomberg is reporting that the South Korean smartphone maker's next smartphone will use that particular ability for securing mobile payments.
Here's a snippet of the report:
Samsung Electronics Co.'s new Galaxy S8 will employ facial-recognition technology for mobile payments within months of release, adding cutting-edge security to help the marquee device stand out from rivals such as Apple Inc.'s iPhone, people familiar with the matter said.
The Galaxy S8 to be unveiled later this month will blend fingerprint, iris and facial detection to verify users accessing mobile services including Samsung Pay, the people said. It's already working with banks to help them embrace facial recognition systems in coming months, they said, asking not to be identified talking about a private matter. Samsung declined to comment.
Fingerprint, iris, and facial recognition — that is quite a bit of security that relies on organic matter to unlock! And it's certainly the future that we're headed towards.
Wondering what else might be in the Galaxy S8? We've got a roundup of rumors for you.
Reader comments
Nice to have a slew of choices! I have been happy with a pin or fingerprint but welcome the evolution.
Actually the finger print scanner is the weaker of the three . The iris scanner is by far the most secure biotechnology that used today and the one that's approved by the army to gain security access. Facial security technology has been around for awhile but make no mistake this is not the same as the old s3 tech . Finger print scanner is the least secure . Can't wait to see what all the s8 has to offer . Already heard some real good news about the camera
Sounds convenient
Man I want this phone sooo bad. I really wanna hold off for next year cause my s7e is holding its own but there's a couple of nice changes that I'm really digging for this phone.
Happy to see this. Finding my S7 Edge fingerprint scanner works about 25% of the time. And that's 4 fingerprints added for better reliability.
This is going to drive people absolutely nuts in checkout lanes. The iris scanning is highly aggravating on my 950Xl. Was on the Note 7 too. Gimmick.
Not anymore crazy than that cumbersome chip nonsense. Self check out for me everytime.