The rumor of the Samsung Galaxy S8's facial recognition abilities is becoming stronger with each passing day. Bloomberg is reporting that the South Korean smartphone maker's next smartphone will use that particular ability for securing mobile payments.

Here's a snippet of the report:

Samsung Electronics Co.'s new Galaxy S8 will employ facial-recognition technology for mobile payments within months of release, adding cutting-edge security to help the marquee device stand out from rivals such as Apple Inc.'s iPhone, people familiar with the matter said. The Galaxy S8 to be unveiled later this month will blend fingerprint, iris and facial detection to verify users accessing mobile services including Samsung Pay, the people said. It's already working with banks to help them embrace facial recognition systems in coming months, they said, asking not to be identified talking about a private matter. Samsung declined to comment.

Fingerprint, iris, and facial recognition — that is quite a bit of security that relies on organic matter to unlock! And it's certainly the future that we're headed towards.

