See what makes the latest flagships from Samsung run like they do.

For the past couple of generations, Samsung has been able to fit everything we're asking for into a phone. It gets top-end specs and features into sleek and relatively compact devices, and that's the case again with the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Though many of these hardware features were found on the Galaxy S7, you'll find that the Galaxy S8 simply added to the equation without dropping anything in the process.

Here's the complete spec sheet for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Category Galaxy S8 Galaxy S8+
Operating System Android 7.0 Nougat Android 7.0 Nougat
Display 5.8-inch AMOLED
2960x1440 (570 ppi)		 6.2-inch AMOLED
2960x1440 (529 ppi)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
or Samsung Exynos 8895		 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
or Samsung Exynos 8895
Storage 64GB (UFS 2.1) 64GB (UFS 2.1)
Expandable microSD up to 256GB microSD up to 256GB
RAM 4GB 4GB
Rear Camera 12MP Dual Pixel, f/1.7
1.4-micron pixels
OIS		 12MP Dual Pixel, f/1.7
1.4-micron pixels
OIS
Front Camera 8MP, f/1.7
auto focus		 8MP, f/1.7
auto focus
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou
LTE Cat.16		 Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo BeiDou
LTE Cat.16
Charging USB-C
Fast charging
Qi wireless
Powermat wireless		 USB-C
Fast charging
Qi wireless
Powermat wireless
Battery 3000mAh 3500mAh
Water resistance IP68 rating IP68 rating
Security One-touch fingerprint sensor
Iris scanner
Samsung KNOX		 One-touch fingerprint sensor
Iris scanner
Samsung KNOX
Dimensions 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm
Weight 155 g 173 g

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+