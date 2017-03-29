See what makes the latest flagships from Samsung run like they do.
For the past couple of generations, Samsung has been able to fit everything we're asking for into a phone. It gets top-end specs and features into sleek and relatively compact devices, and that's the case again with the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Though many of these hardware features were found on the Galaxy S7, you'll find that the Galaxy S8 simply added to the equation without dropping anything in the process.
Here's the complete spec sheet for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.
|Category
|Galaxy S8
|Galaxy S8+
|Operating System
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Display
|5.8-inch AMOLED
2960x1440 (570 ppi)
|6.2-inch AMOLED
2960x1440 (529 ppi)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
or Samsung Exynos 8895
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
or Samsung Exynos 8895
|Storage
|64GB (UFS 2.1)
|64GB (UFS 2.1)
|Expandable
|microSD up to 256GB
|microSD up to 256GB
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP Dual Pixel, f/1.7
1.4-micron pixels
OIS
|12MP Dual Pixel, f/1.7
1.4-micron pixels
OIS
|Front Camera
|8MP, f/1.7
auto focus
|8MP, f/1.7
auto focus
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDou
LTE Cat.16
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac MIMO
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC, GPS, Glonass, Galileo BeiDou
LTE Cat.16
|Charging
|USB-C
Fast charging
Qi wireless
Powermat wireless
|USB-C
Fast charging
Qi wireless
Powermat wireless
|Battery
|3000mAh
|3500mAh
|Water resistance
|IP68 rating
|IP68 rating
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
Iris scanner
Samsung KNOX
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
Iris scanner
Samsung KNOX
|Dimensions
|148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm
|159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|155 g
|173 g
Reader comments
Why are the batteries so small with screens this big?
First reason is likely the form factor, screen size isn't an accurate measure because of the aspects ratio.
Second and most important is that Samsung might, just might, have learned a lesson from the note 7 debacle.
The battery life on the S7 running Nougat is already far from ideal...on the S8, with an even unnecessarily bigger screen but the same battery capacity it will likely not be better...on the contrary. Shame =\
Both S8 phones have a more efficient processor compared to the S7 phones though.
No noticeable battery life changes for me going from marshmallow to nougat on my s7e.
Still getting some of the best battery life I have had in a phone.
Hm, 3000mAh might be good for that overall size but that's not a lot for a tall display.
I'm hoping that the 10nm SoC and software plus display help stretch it. The U Ultra's battery life isn't exactly inspiring for the S8, since the U is larger overall but has the same size battery.
Hahaha I just wrote the following:
Hmmm I wonder if the S8 will get hammered by the tech writers for having ONLY a 3000 mAh battery with that display size and resolution. I personally don't have a problem with it, but it'll be interesting to see their take on it.
I wonder how much the camera software will improve the overall quality?
That's one of my main concerns. For Samsung not to highlight the camera performance (or what they did to make it better), makes me think they're not interested in being the "leader" when it comes to photos.
The AC podcast even delves into what Samsung should do in terms improve the likelihood of taking great pictures each time the shutter is pressed. There was no evidence of them doing that in the event today.
For them to say, "better low light performance" and leave it at that makes me think they dropped the ball. Clearly they're focusing on Biometric Security and Bixby with the S8.
I am sure Samsung have included as big a battery as they SAFELY could. And remember these phones may be tall but they are not wide, unlike the Mate 9 for instance.
The battery is too small for the display size, especially on the regular S8, and the FPS placement is terrible. Those are my two biggest issues with the new S8's, along with the high probability of false touches, and 6Gb of RAM looking like a China only thing. Oh, and that update thing, too, yeah.
Beautiful phones, but not for me this go round. Enjoy.
With Iris scanner and facial recognition, you might not need the FPS.
Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, or 4.0?
The S8+ is only 1mm wider than the S7 edge with a much bigger screen. Nice!
Where do you see that? It's (S8+) both taller and wider than the S8 by more than 1mm. I see that it's thicker by .1 mm though.
I'm comparing it to the S7 edge, not the S8.
Doh!!!! My mistake. You did say S7
No official confirmation if it supports QuickCharge 4.0?
I'm sure I'm outnumbered on this, but I could care less about the "infinity" screen. I'm more into function/performance rather than looks/form. And...I'm waiting on the new Note(?). (I am a big user of the pen). My questions from you all would be; 1. How do you use a screen protector with this model when the screen edges are rounded. 2. How do you make a protective case for this model? I think we'd ALL agree that you need a case to protect this investment. What good is fancy form when you have to hide it in a case? What happens to the "infinity" edges when using a case? I'll be glad if/when the 'rounded glass edge' fad goes away. I'd much rather have them concentrate on battery life and stellar camera performance. (Not that this camera isn't good, it is, but could even be better.) I'm still using the N4 but it IS getting old in the tooth regarding performance. (And no "loop pay" (magnetic) radio, which I use Samsung Pay a LOT!)
I was on here a couple years constantly complaining about battery life and size. Looks like things haven't changed.
Preach.
For a 6.2 inch display it should be 3800/4000 on the low end.
Done with these guys who can't seem to figure this simple, all day battery life (for moderate users) thing out. My Z Play is spec'd way lower but it is as smooth as my 6P was in day to day use, and I never...*ever*.... worry about how long it will last.