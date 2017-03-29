See what makes the latest flagships from Samsung run like they do.

For the past couple of generations, Samsung has been able to fit everything we're asking for into a phone. It gets top-end specs and features into sleek and relatively compact devices, and that's the case again with the Galaxy S8 and S8+. Though many of these hardware features were found on the Galaxy S7, you'll find that the Galaxy S8 simply added to the equation without dropping anything in the process.

Here's the complete spec sheet for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.