It's a new year with a new Samsung flagship — and another curved screen to try and protect.
As we patiently wait for the release of the Samsung Galaxy S8, we've already started thinking ahead to all the awesome accessories that will help keep your new phone protected and looking stylish.
One key accessory that some folks absolutely swear by is a tempered glass screen protector. If you've spent any time in the Galaxy S7 forums this past year, you'll know that finding a quality screen protector for the curved screens of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge has proved exceedingly difficult. Many suffered from the dreaded "halo effect", which is especially prevalent with flat screen protectors on curved screens, while others had issues with adhesiveness or touch sensitivity. Eventually, we saw proper curved screen protectors emerge that offered true edge-to-edge protection, addressing the issues that plagued the early releases.
Now, any time we write about screen protectors, we always get a few contrarians in the comments who say screen protectors are a waste of money and they've never had so much as a scratch on their screens. And hey, that might actually be the case for some people. But why is a tempered glass screen protector so important? Because life happens — just ask Biggmac419 who shared the following story in the forums:
Biggmac41902-13-2017 09:45 PM“
I'm a firm believe in tempered glass 2 years ago I was riding my motorcycle about to go for a jog and it flew out of my pocket and was ran over by what a bicyclist said 4 cars. He was a good guy and gave it back. This is how it was returned. The best 40$ I ever spent. And invisible shield replaced it for 6.95 shipping. AMAZING!!!Reply
And the results:
It's worth noting that you can see this particular screen protector from ZAGG didn't need edge-to-edge protection to fully protect this Note 5 from sure destruction.
We won't be able to figure out for sure which screen protectors will work best until the Galaxy S8 has been officially launched and we've all had some time to test and try out different screen protectors, but here's hoping accessory manufacturers nail the design and functionality right out of the gate this time around.
If you're still not convinced on the value of a screen protector for your phone, we'd suggest picking up a case that offers a lip around the edge of your phone so that your screen is protected properly if you place it screen-down on a table.
These are the best Galaxy S8 cases available so far
Here are some curved glass screen protectors that seem promising, to say the least:
Incipio Curved Glass Screen Protector
Incipio's Plex Plus Shield Edge screen protectors for the Galaxy S8 aren't available yet, but they sure look promising. They claim to be custom-crafted tempered glass sheets that will fit your phone like a glove and allow for perfect touch sensitivity.
Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector
If you trust in Otterbox to keep your phones safe, you'll be happy to know it's offering a curved glass screen protector for the Galaxy S8. No word yet on whether its screen protector is also compatible with its cases, but it looks like a promising option if you're not scared off by the price. They're expected to start shipping out by April 28.
SuperShieldz 3D curved glass
Supershieldz are experts in protecting smartphone screens. If you're looking for tempered glass protection for your Galaxy S8 with curved edge-to-edge protection that won't break the bank, you can order yours in advance from Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Will you be using a Galaxy S8 screen protector?
Yes. Ordered a glass one yesterday. Now I need to find a back clear skin.
They never came out with a proper protector for even the flat S7, much less the edge. You want a nice screen on this new curved phone, I'd say you're on your own. Scratches happen, especially if you actually do anything outside.
Exactly. I probably spent over $100 trying different screen protectors on my s7 edge and then s7, and the only ones that worked were the plastic bendable ones. No glass protectors worked on the edges at all.
Those that claim to have found glass protectors that work either don't protect the edges, or have sensitivity issues because the protector isn't adhered to the screen, it's just glued around the edges.
Good luck halo army.
It's not tempered glass, but the Ghost Armor protector wrapped nicely around my old Priv's curved edges. You'd be hard pressed to even detect the protector. No distortion at all. Assuming they'll produce it for the S8, I have no qualms about going to the Ghost Armor again. I've been putting it on every device my family buys for years.
I stopped using screen protectors a couple years ago and I've never looked back. I haven't had any issues (knocks on wood) yet.
Cowards!!! Be a man and go naked.
The only way I would get a screen protector is if I was around lots of granular things that could scratch the display, such as sand. I wouldn't buy a screen protector for the sole purpose of protecting from drops.
I am always careful not to put my phone in my pocket with keys or loose change. While I have a few tiny scratches, I chalk it up to just normal wear and tear. Once the first scratch appears, most people worry much less about keeping it in pristine condition.
If you want the highest possible resale value on the phone, you'll probably want to rock a screen protector so you can advertise it as being 9/10 or 10/10 condition. Screen condition is important to many buyers.
Don't screen protectors interfere with VR? I couldn't find one that worked with the Note 7.
I don't use them. I don't buy an $800+ phone to keep the screen nice for the person who gets it after me. I want to use and feel the nice stock glass display.
The only device I have a screen protector on is the Nintendo Switch and that is because the stock display is plastic. I put a tempered glass protector on that.
I used to be a huge believer in tempered glass screen protectors until this year with my Pixel XL.
I cracked my screen a couple months ago but the crack isn't that bad so I haven't gotten it fixed yet. I took the screen protector off after the crack since I didn't care anymore if it got scratched. Except its been a couple months now and I still don't even have a single hairline scratch on it. I'm not particularly careful with it so I know that's not the reason. I don't think I'll ever bother with one again.
The back panel of glass on the other hand is littered with little scratches but I expected as much.
I guess the question I have is does the whole screen stick or just the top and bottom. Those are useless because they still let crap go behind the protector and scratch it.
Don't waste your money. Get a snug case and enjoy your screen. I stopped supporting the screen protector industry years ago. They profit off people's "what if" fears.
Guess what? If you drop your phone hard enough to crack the screen, it's likely going to crack regardless of what you have over it. Just ask iPhone users.
Screen protectors are the mobile phone equivalent of snake oil. They are just not needed, look awful and offer very little protection. Never used one and never had a problem.