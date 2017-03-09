Awkward fingerprint placement and slow iris scanner may not matter if Samsung can make facial recognition work.
One of the most common criticisms of the Galaxy S8 images we've seen so far has been the apparently awkward placement of its fingerprint scanner. It's located around the back, according to leaked photos, to the right of the main camera lens, where it's not exactly convenient to reach. At the same time, the Note 7's iris recognition system, an alternative way to unlock the phone, was widely panned in last year's phone. But Samsung could have a solution to both problems.
According to reports from Korea's The Investor, which cites local outlet Korea Economic Daily, Samsung will plug the gap with facial recognition in the upcoming phone.
"Due to some limits of iris scanning such as speed and accuracy, we have decided to add facial recognition to the Galaxy S8," a Samsung official was quoted as saying. "With a face scanner, it will take less than 0.01 seconds to unlock the phone."
Face recognition via the front-facing camera has been part of Android since 2011's 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich release, but it's always been finicky. (In fact, the feature failed publicly during its first on-stage demo at Google's Galaxy Nexus launch event, and hasn't improved much since.)
So if Samsung has made use of the additional sensors and computing horsepower of modern phones to make face recognition work quickly and reliably, it might convince GS8 owners that this should be their main security method. There will be challenges, however, such as making the system smart enough to not be fooled by a photograph, and handling face recognition in darker environments, where the Note 7's iris scanner didn't do so well.
We'll find out more when the Galaxy S8 officially breaks cover on March 29 in New York.
Reader comments
So if you want to quickly unlock your phone you first should be looking at it. When is resting in a table doesn't make much sense.
For a price tag of $1,500 Canadian after taxes, it should be doing my homework, dishes, and driving for me too.
I'm not sure if it was that widely panned.
From my experience, the iris scanner on the Note was actually surprisingly usable. It's not perfect because direct sunlight overwhelmed it and extreme lowlight made it somewhat slow but when it does work, it's fast.
Except another thing was fast. The fingerprint sensor. That thing unlocked after just a single press.
Facial recognition + iris scanner, it will be much more secure than fingerprint scanner and might be even faster as well! Im excited!
My Honor 8 fingerprint scanner is the easiest I've used. It's on the back. My Spectre X360 laptop uses facial recognition and it's fast. My Lumia 950 uses iris scan, and it's slow. It would be great to get fast facial recognition on a phone. Good luck Samsung
Seriously? The Note7 iris scanner worked perfectly in completely dark environments. And face unlock pretty much worked flawlessly on my Nexus 6P and Pixel XL. You authors love making **** up.
I've never had a phone with a finger print scanner so I don't see what the big deal is about having to unlock your phone all the time. I use Smart Lock so my phone can be unlocked when I pull it out of my pocket or when I'm on trusted wifi. I also have it set up now with my Garmin running watch to be unlocked whenever I have it on which is pretty much all the time. Same thing for my car bluetooth adapter and headphones. If none of that is in play it's a simple pattern swipe to unlock. No big deal. I'm sure if I get this phone the finger print reader would only be used a few times a day if that and if I can simply hit the power button on the side on my desk to wake it up or use something ala my Moto Actions to simply wave the screen and swipe down that's all I need.