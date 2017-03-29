We knew this was coming, but now it's all official.
A continuous flow of leaks and speculation came to an end today as Samsung announced the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ on stage at its event New York City. Naturally they confirmed plenty of what everyone speculated to be true about the latest flagships from Samsung, but there are a few details and subtleties we didn't know until now.
Here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.
Get to know the Galaxy S8 and S8+
The two phones, which are only differentiated by their screen size and battery capacity, come in at 5.8-inches and 6.2-inches with extra-tall 18.5:9 aspect ratio displays. That battery difference is pretty subtle: 3500mAh for the Galaxy S8+ and 3000mAh for the standard Galaxy S8.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help — that'll be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or the Samsung Exynos 8895, depending on the region. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM, an increase to 64GB of storage, and of course a microSD card slot. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but will have improved processing thanks to new software and a new ISP (image signal processor).
The overall design for the phones is identical on both sizes, and is still shimmering glass and metal much like the previous generation. It's punctuated by the long edges of the displays curving subtly off the side, more so like the Galaxy Note 7 than the more dramatic Galaxy S7 edge — and to that point, there is no "edge" model here, as both phones sport the curves.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall while staying relatively narrow. Samsung has also moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That necessitated the movement of the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7 to hopefully pick up the slack.
Get familiar with all of the Galaxy S8's specs
Samsung is trying to drive a narrative that we've moved beyond specs (and you can definitely argue that we have), but the enthusiasts will always want to know the details of what's powering the latest phones. You get just about everything in here that you'd expect — basically, think of a Galaxy S7, and bump up a few areas to 2017 standards. That means you're getting 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage with an SD card slot, QHD+ resolution AMOLED displays, USB-C, fast charging, wireless charging and the latest Qualcomm or Samsung processor inside.
As for the two different models, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are identical internally aside from the batteries and of course screen sizes.
Complete Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
Explaining the Galaxy S8's camera setup
On the face of it, the spec hounds among us won't be satisfied with the fact that Samsung has stuck with the same camera hardware from the Galaxy S7 in the new Galaxy S8. Yes that means we're looking at a 12MP "Dual Pixel" camera with an f/1.7 lens — but remember that the software and ISP (image signal processor) have been improved since last year, and this was arguably the best camera of 2016. Let's see how it all comes together.
On the other side, Samsung has completely revamped the front-facing camera to an 8MP unit with auto focus — all the better for your selfies of all types.
All of the new software features in the Galaxy S8
As Samsung often does, we got a good sneak peak at the Galaxy S8's software experience in the form of the Android Nougat update for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge. What you'll find on the Galaxy S8 is very similar in terms of its design, core apps and behaviors, but you'll also find a new launcher layout, new icons, on-screen buttons and of course a bunch of new features. Not the least of which being Bixby, DeX, S Pen-styled note taking features and more.
This is what we know about the Bixby voice assistant
Even though Samsung came out and announced its Bixby voice assistant before the Galaxy S8 was even released, we still don't know all of the details here. But we do have the gist of the situation: Bixby isn't so much a head-to-head competitor with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, but instead an assistant for the phone itself. That means Bixby is designed to help you — via voice — navigate throughout the Galaxy S8's software.
Right now Bixby is only enabled for a handful of Samsung's own apps, but what it can do in those apps is very interesting. It can basically respond to any command and perform actions within whatever app you're using as if you tapped though the software yourself. Samsung also claims Bixby can fail more gracefully when it doesn't understand your query entirely, getting you through the answer as far as it can before asking for more information. Samsung is betting this is the next interface paradigm, and it's exciting to watch the developments on the Galaxy S8.
This is Samsung's DeX desktop dock for the Galaxy S8
Far on the other end of interaction from Bixby is the new "DeX" desktop docking system for the Galaxy S8. It's a little piece of hardware no larger than a wireless charger that lets you plug in your Galaxy S8, attaching it to a keyboard, mouse and monitor to transform it into a desktop-like environment. The Galaxy S8's interface scales up gracefully to fill the large monitor, and Samsung's own apps have been designed to be resized and operated with a keyboard and mouse.
Samsung has also struck deals with Adobe and Microsoft to bring their most popular apps to the big screen — the only question is how it works with other non-optimized apps, and who will invest in these docks and this setup to use DeX on a regular basis.
Compare the Galaxy S8 today's hot devices
Plenty of people will just pick up the Galaxy S8 or S8+ because Samsung is the brand they know, but many of us will comparing it head to head with other leading devices. To help you make up your mind on which phone is right for you, we've compared the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ to the likes of the Pixel and Pixel XL, LG G6 and of course the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus.
Which one should you buy?
So now that you have all the information, which one should you buy? You have a big phone and a bigger phone; one with a big battery and a bigger battery. There are so few differences between the Galaxy S flagships this year that it comes down to size and battery preference alone, and that may make your decision even harder.
When and where you can buy a Galaxy S8
Here's what we know: the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will go up for pre-order from just about any carrier and retailer you can think of starting March 30. They will subsequently become available in stores and online for everyone on April 21. In the U.S., you'll have your choice of the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, both in 64GB storage configuration, in one of three colors: black, gold or orchid grey.
Samsung has a pre-order incentive for those who want to drop the money early, offering up a new Gear VR with Controller for free. Other retailers are sure to get in on the freebie game as well, so keep your eyes peeled for good deals.
Reader comments
I'm a little behind. Does it have 3.5mm headphone jack?
Yes..
But no stereo speaker
I think the folks at Samsung forgot to tighten the pipes.
prices? Did they say yet?
I missed this as well.
They didn't, but carriers will likely announce their pricing when the preorders start today/tomorrow.
Ugly. Hate the curved screen(s). Not for me. Bet they aren't cheap either. Fingerprint scanner location is a complete FAIL! But the sam-sheep will buy it up no matter the cost.
Not for me either but I DEF wouldn't call it ugly!
so use the face recognition or even better the iris to open and neither of them are ugly
And the Non-Samsung Sheep will hate on it no matter. Oh look, there you are.
I liked the old replaceable battery. That's gone! I like the flat screen as in my Note 5. That's now gone too. What's next that's going to be gone? 😉
removable battery was gone with the S6. Kinda a couple years late on getting that info.
and the S6 too.
Safe to say the V20 remains the king followed by the G6 (depending on region)
Or depending on personal preference?
Can't stand how the V20 feels in the hand. It's bulky and clumsy and difficult to use with one hand IMO.
Wondering if I should go with the S8 or plus, despite the larger size. Wonder when these will have demo units in store to hold and compare?
I like the V20, but by what measure would you call it a king of power? Same with with the G6, in Korea the phone is at least somewhat competitive in the US, the G6 only wins if you want a lower priced phone and you don't care about specs.
King of What? Reboots? It made by LG for jeeper sake. It WILL fail. Just give it time.
I would of liked to see more emphasis on a better camera stereo speakers, much better battery... None of these were adressed.... Emphasise on Bixby duplication of Google assistant what a waste.. And I don't like Curved edges... I'm on the fence on this one
October cannot come quick enough
What you really need to know is that Best Buy has the unlocked version available from day 1!!!!!! It's in the website!
Still have to deal with the bad software... No thank you
After the S7 I wouldn't touch a Samsung unlocked phone, seems to be last for updates.
Wow, Bixby, Dex, VR what could go wrong? 😂😂😂
Best Buy's website is showing the following retail prices for the phones.
Sprint S8 - $799
Sprint S8+ - $899
Verizon S8 - $819
Verizon S8+ - $915
AT&T S8 - $749
AT&T S8+ - $849
I read that Best Buy's preorder is $100 off, plus they'll allow you to stack the free stuff the carriers will include:
http://bgr.com/2017/03/29/galaxy-s8-verizon-preorder-att-best-buy/
Thanks for the info!
Why not mention facial recognition with Iris scanner? Isn't this a thing as in the presentation?
Also, how does the physical size compare to the S7 edge?
Look at the reflections off those curves...
No Coral Blue in the US? My wife is going to be bummed...
It may not be here at launch but we will see a Coral Blue S8.
Samsung need to understand that the reason people are ok with paying top dollar for a new phone is because it has all new parts in it, not that old camera from leftover stockpile. Unit prices come down over time during mass production, but you're supposed to shift those into lower tier products in your range as you improve your best components in turn.
Yeah, if Samsung can just go ahead and.. issue a S7 update with those S8 camera software improvements, that'd be great...
Battery still too small as always.
I'm a note user anyway & waiting for HTC to unveil their Note 8 rival in a few months ;)
I'm gonna stick with my s7.a slightly larger screen and a few software tweaks, along with a dash of New features I sent enough to convince me to get an s8 at this point.
Ok, so I'm comparing the specs with my note 4 (the mighty note4) and I have to say a couple years have passed and the difference isn't that great. I'm trying not to be biased bc I want a new phone eventually. But there's one more gig of ram, different SoC, I'm sure the screen is brighter with the nit, 2x the internal storage. Battery is a small bump.
Not that major enough for me to upgrade.
I could ride out with the note for another yr easy. The software will eventually have me break and get a new phone.
I forgot the camera, I'm sure it's much better, but I'm ok with that.
I'm hoping for a new battery tech in the near future. There's some crazy stuff in the works but no phone has that yet
I still use my Note 4 besides my S7 Edge. While the specs may not seem that much of an increase on paper, in use they make a world of difference.
Honestly, the best thing I like from these devices is the removal of that eye sore of a home button....KUDOS for that Samsung!!
The batteries are too small (especially the S8), FPS placement is terrible, high probability of false touches, 6Gb of RAM for China only in all probability, virtually a carryover camera, forget Bixby and let the dedicated button be reassigned.
Beautiful phones, but not for me this go round. Enjoy.
I almost forgot Samsung's crippled updates, and where are better speaker(s) this generation?
Still, damn nice looking phones.
They look nice but battery size is way too small on both devices
Confirmed: I'm waiting for HTC U / 11.