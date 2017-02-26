You just can't stop the rumors.
We were on hand to watch Samsung unveil its new Galaxy Tab S3 tablet here in Barcelona, which includes audio tuned by AKG. And while we were taking in all of the latest news, an interesting side comment really caught our attention: when talking about the audio tuning and headphones included with the Tab S3, it was mentioned that "our next flagship smartphone" will also have AKG headphones and audio tuning.
Well, that would be the Galaxy S8, wouldn't it? It sure is.
AKG is an extremely well-known name in audio, and Samsung is clearly going deep in a partnership with the company. The new Galaxy Tab S3 has AKG audio tuning for its quad speaker setup that tweaks based on the orientation of the tablet, and even has prominent AKG branding on the back.
Partnering with a top-end recognizable audio brand isn't new, but it would be something a bit different from Samsung's traditional partnerships that usually cross outside of the technology world. Samsung of course a massive manufacturer of headphones and other audio accessories itself, so branching out to bring in AKG for headphones and audio tuning signals a fresh take on these partnerships.
We'll know this, and so much more when the Galaxy S8 is unveiled March 29 in New York.
Reader comments
Good news. Audio via the headphone jack usually sucks on samsung devices
Great news. Good to see they are serious about competing with Apple Beats.
Wondering if this will affect Bluetooth audio, what I primarily use.
AKG is one of the Harman companies that Samsung is in the process of purchasing along with JBL, Crown, Infinity, Lexicon and others so it makes a lot of sense. In the professional audio work AKG is well known for their headphones. Those of us in the professional recording and concert audio world are nervous about the purchase, but crosses like this along with all of Harman's connected car/home technology would be exactly why they are doing this.
Don't care about the headphones as much as a quality built in DAC. But nice upgrade for my S7 edge come April.
I can see it now... "All markets to get headphones".... Except the US I'm sure.
Won't be surprised because Samsung is no Apple or Google and still bends over back to US carriers and let them do whatever they want with Samsung phones. Think about end users and protect your brand Samsung. Partly to blame consumers as well as they are clueless and still support carrier branded phones.
Absolutely. Its a damn shame. Lg is another prime example of this exact situation. No DAC for US markets, 32gb of storage.
And we will line up on day one to get this beast . It's shaping up to be the ruler of 2017 and the note 8 will follow up the back . Can't wait to try my gear level headphones with the s8 make a pearl black s8 plus and take my money
Eh. I certainly won't be lining up for anything, but it may be the top choice for me any way because lg has completely failed to impress me with its 2016 reissue. I'm also gonna wait and see what pixel 2 brings to the table.
I'm more interested in the built in DAC than the headphones.