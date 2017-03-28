Join us as Samsung unveils its next flagship phones.
The leaks are all over, and we know a lot about the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8+, but there's always more to learn at the official unveiling of any big phone. And when we're talking about Samsung, there's usually a good bit of pageantry involved in the process to keep it interesting as well.
We'll be on hand to see and you everything that Samsung has to announce at its event in New York City on March 29. It all starts at 11:00 a.m. ET — that's 8:00 a.m. in San Francisco and 4 p.m. in London — so join us then for all of the fun!
As soon as Samsung hosts its live stream feed, we'll be embedding it in this page — and of course you can follow along with all of our photos and commentary in the liveblog above!
Reader comments
Perfect! I am ready to see this phone a d hopefully pre order it soon here.
Over-priced ****. Galaxy S7 edge broke after first drop in a case. Shitdung sheep
So stop dropping things, haha . S7 active for you
Expensive phones are not for dump people.. 😑😑
Ikr hehe well said ^^^
Cant wait. Hopefully they're taking pre orders very shortly after.
Getting too expensive. Like the PC, time will come when the latest snd greatest will loose it appeal..
They are too breakable as well.
It's a phone folks. That's it!
Well they are all more than just phones. Your life is in them. Phone is just a feature.
And a car is just garage furniture unless you happen to use it for its other capabilities.
For me, it's also: alarm clock, GPS, book reader, email device, camera, camcorder, calendar, game console, music/video player, streaming music/video player, theater/airplane ticket reservation, etc...
Ready!!!
As a tech enthusiast, I am so excited for this. I will tune in and watch it all unfold. Rest assured that Samsung will go to great lengths to restore their image and make this their best phone ever. (even though this isn't a Note).
This goes beyond any fanboyism I may have of Samsung. This is about tuning in live, and seeing what one of the "Big 3" manufacturers has to offer with their next device. Whether it is Google, Apple or Samsung, I will always watch their major events. Its just fun to me.
I enjoy watching the events too. Unfortunately I'm going to be working during the event. It sucks. I've watched most of the past ones.
Finally the wait is over after all the rumors ,fake news, real news it all comes down to 24 hours on stage real thing . Let's hope the preorders start day of. Get the popcorn out kids
In!!!
Ooooh... Shiny.
Two things I want to know how good is face and iris scanner and of course Bixby, well and the colors that at&t will be getting .
I enjoy all the "It's too expensive!" chatter. For years all we heard was, "Get rid of contracts with your provider! Stop paying installments with your provider!" And now that these phones are all being made available full price, we hear about how high the cost is. Pretty sure you can still subsidize payments through your provider instead of paying full price. There are choices available.
90% of the carrier phones are still bought on installment . So most don't make as much a fuse about price as the the folks here on A.C. trust me . You have to wonder why do they bother complaining about something there obviously not gonna buy. Just trying to rain on our parade ignore them. Galaxy phones have never been cheap . My note4 edge was $950 on at&T years ago
For me is a lot better to get it on att, i just pay half the price in a year and then get a new one 😃😃 plus i have insurance so is one less concern 😂😂
Remember if you don't like the 8 you can get a hot deal on a refurbished Note 7!
Better deal is a s7 edge, a phone you can actully buy right now , that's not some pie in the sky dream
So what's happening March 30? I've seen YouTube ads, and there's a Sprint page that's teasing the S8 and March 30 here: https://www.sprint.com/landings/coming-soon/index.html?INTNAV=Base:Tease...
Most likely they'll open up the preorders
The S8 looks good, albeit longer and narrower... however... My VZ Note 5 64GB continues to provide everything I need in a smartphone without having to spend a thousand bucks for a phone, case and new accessories.
I'm taking advantage of the extended warranty and when the battery continues to degrade... negotiate with VZ for a replacement.
I'll run the Note 5 as long as it does what it's supposed to do well.
Note 5 is a great phone battery life is a little suspect . But I love popping the sim in it every once in a while