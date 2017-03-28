Join us as Samsung unveils its next flagship phones.

The leaks are all over, and we know a lot about the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8+, but there's always more to learn at the official unveiling of any big phone. And when we're talking about Samsung, there's usually a good bit of pageantry involved in the process to keep it interesting as well.

We'll be on hand to see and you everything that Samsung has to announce at its event in New York City on March 29. It all starts at 11:00 a.m. ET — that's 8:00 a.m. in San Francisco and 4 p.m. in London — so join us then for all of the fun!

As soon as Samsung hosts its live stream feed, we'll be embedding it in this page — and of course you can follow along with all of our photos and commentary in the liveblog above!