Where is the best place to buy a Galaxy S8 right now? Let's find out!
Samsung's Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are the company's latest smartphones, and as of right now they haven't even hit the market. If you're the type that likes to stay on the breaking edge of technology, you're probably looking to get your order in sooner than later, so that you can have one when it becomes available. Whether the smaller one is what interests you, or the larger display that pushes the limits even further speaks to you, the last thing you want to do is not find the best deal to buy one.
Pre-orders are available already at a number of retailers and carriers, so let's take a look at who is offering what, so you know where to go to when you're ready to place your order. Currently, Samsung's big promotion is a free Gear VR & Oculus Controller, but some retailers are offering other incentives as well.
Samsung Galaxy S8
- Verizon is offering it for as little as $15/mo with select trade-ins
- AT&T is running a Buy One, Give one promotion
- T-Mobile is offering a free Gear VR & Oculus controller with pre-order
- Sprint's Galaxy Forever plan will let you upgrade after 12 lease payments
- Best Buy is offering up to $100 off on new payment plans
Samsung Galaxy S8+
- AT&T is running a Buy One, Give One promotion
- T-Mobile is offering a free Gear VR & Oculus controller with pre-order
- Sprint's Galaxy Forever plan will let you upgrade after 12 lease payments
- Verizon is offering it for as little as $15/mo with select trade-ins
- Best Buy is offering up to $100 off on new payment plans
Your favorite deals?
Have you come across any deals that aren't listed here? If so, be sure to drop a note in the comments with a link to the deal so others can check it out as well!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ hands-on preview!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Deals for April 2017
Jared, thanks for taking the time to collect and post the deals for April.
As an AT&T subscriber, I feel our "deal" is more of a trade for TV services. One only benefits from AT&T if they are adding a new line AND subscribing to their Direct TV service. With more people being cord cutters, and the ability to watch quality programming on a mobile device, why would this seem attractive? To get a S8 for free one would have to pay for Direct TV for X amount of months, and receive credits over the installment plan.
God forbid AT&T run a promotion where they don't ask for something in return. You never get a "free" tablet, because you're required to have a data plan for it for X months. Same goes for wearables.