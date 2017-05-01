Haven't found the perfect case for your new Galaxy? Take a look at Caseology cases!

Finding the perfect case for your brand new Galaxy S8 or S8+ can be a daunting task especially if you don't want to sacrifice style for protection or vice versa.

Luckily for you, Caseology's lineup for Samsung's latest flagship phone caters to a wide variety of style preferences and protection needs. Plus, Caseology has added three new designs — the Coastline, Vault II, and Fairmont series — which means you have even more great options to choose from. Here's a look at what Caseology has to offer for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Legion Series

If you're looking for heavy-duty protection with a slim profile, look no further than the Legion series.

Caseology's most rugged offering uses a dual-layer design consisting of a shock-absorbent TPU sleeve that protects your Galaxy from drops and the hard polycarbonate shell to avoid scuffs. Its matte finish on the shell will give offer you a better grip and comfort while holding the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ in your hand, and the corners have extra cushioning to help protect the phone in case it does slip out of your hand.

The TPU sleeve covers the buttons along the edge of the Galaxy, preventing dust and dirt from getting through the cracks, while the bottom ports and speaker are readily available due to precise cutouts.

The Legion series case is available for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ in gunmetal, rose gold, and orchid gray.

Coastline Series

Brand new in Caseology's line up, the Coastline series offers excellent protection without taking away from the natural beauty of the phone.

This clear case is comprised of three different layers: transparent polycarbonate, a colored polycarbonate panel, and a transparent TPU frame. Dropping your Galaxy on the corners would usually end in a lot of tears, but the added cushioning in the Coastline series will help protect that glass and metal chassis.

The buttons along the edges of the Galaxy are all covered to prevent dust and dirt from entering your phone, but you won't have to worry about losing functionality, as all the ports along the bottom freed by precise cutouts.

The Coastline series case is available for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ in orchid gray and frost gray.

Parallax series

Who says a case that offers excellent protection can't have a bold design? The Parallax series offers a unique geometric design so your Galaxy can stand out from the crowd.

The dual-layered design of the Parallax series offers the same great shock-absorbing TPU sleeve and impact-resistant polycarbonate you expect in a protective case. The etched grooves of the design into the back of the phone offer excellent grip, so your Galaxy won't tumble out of your hand.

The Parallax series case is available for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ in black, burgundy, and orchid gray.

Vault I series

If you aren't a fan of the extra bulk heavy-duty cases offer, the Vault I series case could be perfect for your Galaxy S8 or S8+.

Made from a single piece of flexible TPU, the Vault I still offers great shock-absorbing capabilities, to help you out when you accidentally drop your phone.

The brushed texture on the back of the phone will not only improve your grip but also offers a distinct design to help your Galaxy stick out from the crowd.

All of the ports and the speaker on the bottom of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are accessible by way of cutouts, and all the buttons along the sides are covered to protect from dust and dirt.

The Vault I series case is available for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ in black.

Vault II series

If you like the protection and style of the Vault I series, but dislike the design on the back, the Vault II series case could be for you.

The textured design on the back of the Vault II offers more grip than your Galaxy S8 or S8+ would bare, and is a much more subtle to the eye than the Vault I. The Vault II is also made up of a single-piece TPU that features cushioned corners. Just like with the Vault I, your buttons will be covered for dust protection and your ports will all be available to you with ease.

The Vault II series case is available for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ in black and burgundy.

Fairmont Series

The luxury Fairmont series is new to Caseology lineup and is perfect for people who prefer an elegant sense of style.

This slim case compliments the sleek design of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and is made of hard polycarbonate to prevent scratches and scuffs from marking up your phone.

The faux-leather cover has a slightly textured grip, meaning you should be able to hold onto your Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus much easier. Plus, the design is very bold and will stand out in a sea of ordinary cases.

The Fairmont series case is available for both the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8+ in black and cherry oak.

Which case do you like?

Which of the caseology lineup is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!