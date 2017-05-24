An active Galaxy that doesn't really look like it.
Leaks don't get much more verifiable than this. The Wireless Power Consortium —the company in charge of the Qi standard — has posted what appears to be the front of the Galaxy S8 Active, a likely-AT&T exclusive that will debut in the next few weeks.
Though the phone shares the same basic design as the Galaxy S8, it doesn't have the (fragile) curved glass, and a slightly larger side bezel buttresses the 5.8-inch screen, reinforced at the corners to protect against impact.
What's perhaps most interesting about the design is what it lacks, the three physical navigation buttons that have been a mainstay of the Active line for years. Of course, to keep with the new 18.5:9 aspect ratio and general Galaxy S8 design language, the decision is not surprising, but it may come as a disappointment to those holding out hope that Samsung would maintain at least one flagship with physical keys.
As with previous Active versions of Galaxy phones, the Galaxy S8 Active is expected to be more robust, with a more extensive MIL-SPEC and IP water ingress rating. It's also obvious from the leak that, like the Galaxy S8, there's an additional button on the left side below the volume rocker, but it's not clear whether this will be dedicated to Bixby or be customizable like on previous Actives.
What do you think? Would you buy a Galaxy S8 Active? Let us know in the comments below!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Main
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Reader comments
Samsung Galaxy S8 Active leaves behind the physical navigation buttons
I'm irritated that the Active line isn't on other carriers. The Actives always have better and bigger batteries and no curved screens.
BTW, it looks like a G6!
I agree! Why cant other carriers have the active line? It has been an AT&T exclusive long enough...
I agree...at the very least an unlocked variant should be made available through Samsung. If At&T owns the "Active" name, the why can Samsung change a small spec and color and call it Sport.
Just as the Note 8 will be available across many carriers and cater to a business-like audience, an Active Galaxy can be marketed towards those outdoors/sports crowd. What better way to give S Health, Gear Fit/Icon X ear buds a boost.
Eww looks like G6.
Good. Better than the garbage active looks from previous models.
Not S6 active