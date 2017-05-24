An active Galaxy that doesn't really look like it.

Leaks don't get much more verifiable than this. The Wireless Power Consortium —the company in charge of the Qi standard — has posted what appears to be the front of the Galaxy S8 Active, a likely-AT&T exclusive that will debut in the next few weeks.

Though the phone shares the same basic design as the Galaxy S8, it doesn't have the (fragile) curved glass, and a slightly larger side bezel buttresses the 5.8-inch screen, reinforced at the corners to protect against impact.

What's perhaps most interesting about the design is what it lacks, the three physical navigation buttons that have been a mainstay of the Active line for years. Of course, to keep with the new 18.5:9 aspect ratio and general Galaxy S8 design language, the decision is not surprising, but it may come as a disappointment to those holding out hope that Samsung would maintain at least one flagship with physical keys.

As with previous Active versions of Galaxy phones, the Galaxy S8 Active is expected to be more robust, with a more extensive MIL-SPEC and IP water ingress rating. It's also obvious from the leak that, like the Galaxy S8, there's an additional button on the left side below the volume rocker, but it's not clear whether this will be dedicated to Bixby or be customizable like on previous Actives.

