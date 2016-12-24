Looking to save some money on a Galaxy S7? Here are the best deals available right now!
Samsung's Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge have been extremely popular since being announced, and Samsung has been marketing them with a big push. From offering freebies with the handset to carriers discounting it, there are a ton of different deals available out there. Before you can pick the best deal for yourself, you need to make the decision on which model you are even looking at.
The two models are very similar but also very different. On the regular Galaxy S7 you've got a 5.1-inch flat display while the Galaxy S7 edge offers a 5.5-inch display with dual curves. If you are looking for a smaller form factor that is a bit easier to hold, the regular Galaxy S7 is the one to look at, but if you want something a little more unique then the Galaxy S7 edge is sure to catch your attention.
Aside from the screen difference, the only other big difference you will find here between the two models is the battery capacity. The Galaxy S7 edge features a 3600mAh non-removable battery while the Galaxy S7 a 3000mAh battery inside. Besides this, the camera, processor, storage and everything else is the same between both models.
Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge: Which should you buy?!
Now that you have some more insight as to which one you'll want to pick, let's take a look at some of the best deals available right now to help you save some money!
Samsung Galaxy S7
- Best Buy is offering a free $400 e-gift card when purchasing on new installment plan
- Samsung is offering a free Gear VR with the purchase
- Verizon is offering the Galaxy S7 for free with eligible trade-in
- T-Mobile is running a Buy One Get One promo on both models
- B&H Photo discounted the unlocked version by $120 and is including a free wireless charging battery pack
Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
- T-Mobile is running a Buy One Get One promo on both models
- Best Buy is offering a free $200 e-gift card when purchasing on new installment plan
- Sprint is offering a Buy One Get One promo
- Samsung is offering a free Gear VR with the purchase
Other deals?
Have you found any other deals that aren't mentioned here? If so, be sure to drop a comment in with a little about the deal and a link to where others can grab it!
Reader comments
Samsung Galaxy S7 Deals
Verizon has the S7 Edge for $33 month w/ $10 bill credit, free Gear VR headset and $50 Oculus gift card.
Can you do the same for the UK. Perhaps Alex has a few ideas.
These are some crazy deals . If I didn't already have a s7 edge I'd be all over them
I just got the S7 from Verizon for $28 per month with $18 per month bill credit. Amounts to $10 per month ($240 for the phone).
Included the VR headset and a battery pack.
Meh... this is only a deal for S7edge if you really need to pay on installments and want a gear VR. Otherwise Id go to swappa or ebay. Much better value for S7 tho...they must need to clear some inventory.