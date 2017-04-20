The smaller U.S.-based network is the last major carrier to send out the update.

Good news for Galaxy S7 and S7 edge users on US Cellular: the phones are finally getting the update to Android 7.0 Nougat, as noted by SamMobile. This is weeks after the U.S.'s four of the major carriers had already seeded the update.

The US Cellular variants of the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge are receiving an update with a file size of about a gigabyte and a half. The update brings with it a new user interface, better notifications, a blue light filter, and a plethora of other goodies enjoyed by other Galaxy S7 users on Nougat.

Too eager to wait for the update to hit your phone? Grab the download at US Cellular's site.