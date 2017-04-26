The Note 7 may be the butt of every bad joke right now, but ignoring it altogether leaves a huge gap in the history of Samsung's design language. Many of the design traits that make the Galaxy S8+ — the company's latest big-screened superphone — so great, can be traced back to its explosively flawed predecessor. Though it'll forever be associated with faulty batteries and an embarrassing global recall, the Note 7 was the first to showcase a true symmetrical glass and metal design, and organic curves that went a step beyond the "edge" phones of old.

The same is true on the software side, with the Note 7 debuting the "Grace" UX — a significantly refined interface that paved the way for the clean lines, rounded rectangles and brilliant whites we see on the S8+. And as the last Samsung flagship to feature traditional physical home keys and a 16:9 display, it's an interesting stepping stone between the old and the new.

Check out our video comparison above, as Russell takes a look at Samsung's most infamous phone next to its latest and greatest.