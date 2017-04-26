The Note 7 may be the butt of every bad joke right now, but ignoring it altogether leaves a huge gap in the history of Samsung's design language. Many of the design traits that make the Galaxy S8+ — the company's latest big-screened superphone — so great, can be traced back to its explosively flawed predecessor. Though it'll forever be associated with faulty batteries and an embarrassing global recall, the Note 7 was the first to showcase a true symmetrical glass and metal design, and organic curves that went a step beyond the "edge" phones of old.
The same is true on the software side, with the Note 7 debuting the "Grace" UX — a significantly refined interface that paved the way for the clean lines, rounded rectangles and brilliant whites we see on the S8+. And as the last Samsung flagship to feature traditional physical home keys and a 16:9 display, it's an interesting stepping stone between the old and the new.
Check out our video comparison above, as Russell takes a look at Samsung's most infamous phone next to its latest and greatest.
Reader comments
I've always wondered what would happen had the Note 7 never caught fire and as such, never recalled and canned.
I'd probably still be enjoying mine on Nougat. Oh, the fond (but short) memories.
Same. I remember the first time I held it. It just felt great in the hand. It was the first Samsung I bought since the S2. Disappointed to have to return it and the S7E they replaced it with just wasn't the same. But I get the same feeling when I hold and look at the S8+.
Going from the Note 7 to the S7 Edge was a downgrade especially the edges that tend to get in the way when typing. I immediately pre-ordered the S8+ when it was made available and it's been a great phone since day 1!!
Same for me.
I miss my Note 7, best phone I ever had. Have the S7 Edge now, but just not the same (too many accidental touches on the too edgy screen, not as snappy, and of course no s-pen). Waiting impatiently for the Note 8 to come out!
This seems like yet another "tossing the baby out with the bathwater" thing. Should we completely disregard all the really neat ideas that went into the Note 7 simply because of one, albeit serious design error? That would be abysmally stupid. Samsung clearly didn't. They used a lot of the same concepts in the design of the S8 and added a few new ones.
You learn from your mistakes and you learn from your successes.
Another Note 7 reference ..... yawn.
OOooooooooo. You still have a working Note 7!
I was about to post the same thing.
I still think the Note 7 looked better than the S8+ and it was functionally better.