The information is in, and we know why the Galaxy Note 7 caught on fire.
Samsung has announced the official results of its Galaxy Note 7 fire investigation and, as expected — since the recalls in September and October, respectively — the phone's battery was to blame.
The company compiled 200,000 phones and 30,000 separate batteries, employing 700 people dedicated to the cause, and found that neither the phone's fast charging feature, nor its waterproofing, had any correlation to the likelihood of conflagration. According to DJ Koh, Samsung's president of mobile, the incidents were caused by the battery cell and no outlying piece of hardware and software. "We provided the target for the battery specifications for the innovative Note7, and we are taking responsibility for our failure to ultimately identify and verify the issues arising out of battery design and manufacturing process prior to the launch of the Note7," he said in a statement to Android Central.
As reported last week, the batteries built by Samsung SDI, referred to as Battery A, had a defect in the top right of the lithium ion grouping, and in some cells, caused fire through repeated charge and discharge. The batteries from Amperex, the Hong Kong-based facility that built the batteries for the second group of Note 7s, referred to as Battery B, had a defect in the top left portion of the cell that caused short circuits in a small number of units. In addition, Samsung says some of these batteries didn't have the necessary insulation to protect overheating from spreading to the rest of the battery in a short circuit scenario.
Through the investigation, Samsung worked with a number of independent organizations, including UL, Exponent, and TUV Rheinland, to build an eight-step battery safety check that will be implemented throughout the company's manufacturing processes in the future in order to prevent any such problems from happening again.
Reader comments
Mystery solved.. Too bad the damage is done.
ibut is not the first time that samsung has battery problems on their smartphones, also in the past had some batteries burst on some models also , the positive of all the negative part is that they will make stronger test to avoid future batteries incidents
I hope more adopt these enhanced inspection procedures.
It's certainly something worth having especially for a volatile energy source.
Agreed, this is a good lesson for all manufacturers and will hopefully prevent this from ever happening again.
Why would it take so long to find a battery defect?
Well, even if you find it, you would probably need to test more samples to make sure it is absolutely the cause.
Because in addition to conducting a large scale internal investigation, they had to invite three well know, foreign, and industry respected research companies to further validate the integrity of their own findings.
That's not a bad thing.
Thoroughness.
Go back to a user-replaceable battery and problem solved!
Same thing would happen if the battery had the same manufacturing defect, son.
Haha! Funny you call me son as I'm probably a lot older than you! But I digress... that's an assumption. A user-replaceable battery requires different manufacturing techniques. For starters the battery itself is encased in a plastic shell and the phone's battery compartment is typically also plastic so there is virtually zero chance of something shorting due to heat expansion!
Compare that to a sealed/embedded battery that doesn't have that protective plastic shell and in the case of the Note 7 had a battery compartment with nearby exposed metal...
Someone has been watching Pocketnow :)
LOL Whether I have or not do I not make a valid point? :)
So then...Why aren't everyone else's sealed batteries igniting?
Big hole in your theory...
No, that's a straw man fallacy.
Except you're the one that's trying...way too hard lol
Can't answer the question? Okay
Given that two different manufacturers had issues making this battery makes me suspect that the design requirements were on the bare edge of possibility.
Still using my note 7 at 100%