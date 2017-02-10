Samsung's high-end phones, like the Galaxy S7, are great, but also expensive, and the Galaxy A series has traditionally been about creating a leaner product at a more affordable price. Samsung has just launched the 2017 refresh of the Galaxy A3 and A5 in the UK, where they'll sell for £299 and £399 respectively.
The physical design is very similar and very Samsung-eqsue — glass front and back, and the back panel actually has a nice subtle GS7-like curve to it. They're both metal-framed, and feel every bit as solid as Samsung's flagship-tier stuff. The most noticeable difference is the size — the A5 is a 5.2-incher with a 1080p panel, while the A3 downscales to 720p at 4.7 inches. Other specs, including the CPU, RAM, storage, battery and camera take a small hit on the A3, which you'd expect for the £100 price difference. Then again, this isn't necessarily a phone for spec fiends.
But nor is it a phone you should necessarily dismiss out of hand. Performance is smooth, the A series boasts water and dust resistance, and the A5's camera matches that of the Galaxy S6 on paper — a proven combination of a 16-megapixel sensor with OIS behind an f/1.9 lens. Despite one big, Marshmallow-shaped software compromise, the 2017 Galaxy A phones are definitely worth a look if you're looking to spend between £300 and £400 on something new and shiny.
Check out our hands on preview video above, and be sure to hit the comments and let us know what you think!
Reader comments
Samsung Galaxy A5 + A3 (2017) video preview!
Amazing budget phones
I switched from S7 Edge to A5 2017 and absolutely have no regrets... great work on behalf of Sammy.