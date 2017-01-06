Note 7 discontinuation hasn't hurt Samsung's bottom line last quarter.
Although Samsung said that the Note 7 termination would put a dent in its profits for two quarters, it doesn't look like that will be the case. The South Korean manufacturer has released its earnings guidance for Q4 2016, in which it estimated that operating profit was likely $7.8 billion (9.2 trillion won), up 50% from the same period in 2015. However, overall revenue for the quarter decreased by 0.6% from Q4 2015 to $45 billion (53 trillion won).
A large part of the uptick in profits is due to Samsung's chip business, which managed to offset the losses from the mobile unit. According to Reuters, the chip division is expected to post profits of over $3.3 billion (4 trillion won). With no flagship to catalyze sales, Samsung fell back on aggressively marketing the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, launching new color options and variants with higher internal storage.
Samsung will release its final earnings results in the last week of January.
Reader comments
Hasn't the Note always been a bit of a niche phone?
I'd imagine that its sales are fairly negligible compared to the S7/S7E.
I believe that was once the case. Considering how many were sold world wide, and how many are still out in the wild I'm guessing the niche label can be removed. I'm more inclined to believe there's been some creative book keeping.
Creative bookkeeping? Ok
Shows how much of a Niche the Note really is.
Or it shows how it benefits to have other sectors of the markets and not just rely on phone sales.
Yes.
Gargantuan company making a huge variety of products.
Exactly
Ding, ding, ding! Yah, what percentage of revenue does the iPhone account for again? Apple better pray a new iPhone never has a Note 7 level recall. Though I don't see Cupertino being nearly as conciliatory (free TVs, phone bill credits, etc). Apple likes its piles of cash.
Yep
Niche for Samsung, but larger than most other mobile companies.
Well, they don't only sell phones. They also sell dishwashers, microwaves, washers and dryers, televisions and the list goes on. This isn't strictly phone sales.
Diversified revenue streams are a beautiful thing.