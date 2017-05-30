Samsung DeX promises a lot. With nothing more than the DeX dock and a monitor, keyboard and mouse, you're supposed to be able to "leave your computer behind" and "make anyplace a workplace" ... by converting your smartphone into a desktop computer. And you know what? It works pretty well.

If Microsoft's competing Continuum product weren't already dead, DeX would stand a pretty good chance of killing it. Plus, it's not that hard to imagine a laptop-less future where everyone just plugs their phone into a dumb terminal when they need a computer. But that future is still far off ... and DeX doesn't deliver quite enough to get us there all on its own.

