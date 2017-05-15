Samsung's "desktop experience" is not only a curious concept, but it's quickly becoming something I like to use.
There's more to the Galaxy S8 an S8+ than its vibrant screen, cascading glass edges, and shiny back cover. Samsung would also like you to try its new Android-powered phone to unlock a desktop operating system that can be used on a whim.
The Samsung DeX — which stands for desktop experience is a hockey-puck shaped dock with a pop-up cooling fan for the Galaxy S8 and various ports for the necessary peripherals. We've talked about Dex before, but we haven't been able to actively try one until now.
I've been using the $150 device for casual tasks for the last few days, and it's already got me fooled. I keep turning to my monitor thinking that it's my Mac plugged into it — and then I start using it. DeX looks and feels like Mac OS (it's more like Windows 10, actually), but it's when you attempt to deviate off the path that you realize there are limitations.
The honeymoon period
Samsung DeX is exceptionally easy to set up and it's way easier than setting up a brand new computer. Granted, I've already put in the leg work of setting up the Galaxy S8+ in the way that I like it, and downloaded the apps that I like to use, but isn't it neat to be able to set up something once and then have it work like a desktop, too? DeX is definitely meant for anyone who thinks so.
As I was saying, DeX requires no learning curve to set up. I paired the Galaxy S8+ with a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard, and then plugged in the HDMI cable from the monitor into the dock. Once the interface appeared on the monitor, my trained computer-brain instinctively knew what to do from there.
DeX uses the same navigations buttons and imagery as its Android interface to denote the different parts of the operating system. For instance, there's the apps drawer icon in the corner, right next to the recent apps screen icon and the Home button, in its simple squareness. Move your eyes a bit to the right, and you'll start to see squircles populated with the icons of any apps that were already fired up and ready to go before the Galaxy S8+ was plugged in.
There are also some apps that won't even launch at all, like Spotify.
As you launch apps, they'll pop up in their own individual windows just as they would on any regular desktop operating system. You can minimize and maximize the windows, too, though you can't resize all apps. Any apps that are coded specifically for smartphones will remain in that form, while apps that were coded for multiple screen sizes will have an easier time conforming to the DeX interface. There are also some apps that won't even launch at all, like Spotify, because they aren't optimized for anything like the DeX format.
Some of the apps are properly optimized for DeX, though, and those are pleasant to use. Adobe Lightroom Mobile, for instance, lets me work in a variety of window sizes, and the Slack app, which is optimized for tablets, lets me use a mouse right-click in the selection field like on the desktop version.
Any apps that don't work well with DeX just go unused, for the most part. Or, I'll turn my chair the other way and get back to work with the MacBook Pro. I'm still uneasy about the concept of getting work done with this sort of desktop experience, especially since I'm still have trouble finding a productivity groove with the Chromebook Flip.
I don't think that Samsung intends for DeX to replace your full computer, however – not in this implementation, at least. But I do intend to explore what else a DeX can do besides help you get some work done.
Got questions?
If you've got questions about the Samsung DeX experience, let us know below! We'll be posting our review in the coming weeks.
Reader comments
I've heard surprisingly good things about Dex. I'm still skeptical that it will catch on though. The only way I can see something like this catching on is if the physical connection is standardized. That way Moto, LG, Samsung, Sony, etc can all be using the same dock/connection, but have their own software flavor. Then, one could stop at a Starbucks, Airport, etc, plug in and start working. The monitor, keyboard, mouse, and dock will already be there, you just connect whichever device you have, and it works.
Also, until Apple jumps on board, getting this standardized and mainstream will be near impossible. And will all know that Apple doesn't do "standard."
It's not like it's needed as a selling point for the phone. The phones are selling plenty well, so as long as the DeX sells well enough to keep Samsung interested in it, and it doesn't delay software updates too much, it might survive to the S9. When it comes to updates, a potentially substantial bit of extra work needed on top of the already painfully slow Samsung re-integration of its Android customizations with each release.
But yeah I don't see this catching on wildly from just the DeX, but I wouldn't be surprised if at least one manufacturer decided to give it a try before it wastes away. Only while the connector may be the same, they will certainly be proprietary, at least at first. Google would have to integrate such an experience and standard APIs that operates over standard USB-C 3.1. Then OEMs could easily integrate it, and still sell their own docks, though Samsung would probably still keep theirs proprietary so they could sell more docks at $150 a pop.
have u tryied using another phone with dex? lets say a z play?
I suspect it would work as an mhl, but dont have it to try yet
It would exactly mirror the smartphone interface, if it worked at all. Not many phones do video out over USB-C.
Do you require the dock or can you cast to a screen?
It requires the dock.
That's a bit of a bummer. Would have been nice if the dock wasn't required. I see the dock has a couple of USB ports so could you use wireless USB keyboard and mouse at least?
Yes
Wouldn't USB-C be considered a standard for this? Theoretically, you could download a Dex app on a non-Samsung phone, plug it in (maybe with an optional MicroUSG to USB-C adapter) & be on your way.
Regarding Apple: I don't see them doing anything similar, as it would eat into their desktop sales. It could even affect their laptop sales if there was an Atrix-like dock available.
No, it specifically needs to be built into the operating system on the phone.
Is Samsung doing something specific that requires this? Because Dex seems similar to Sentio (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.andromium.os&hl=en) giving you a desktop style experience on your android phone which you can download and use today. I believe Samsung is doing the app scaling using free form windows which is coming to Sentio later this year. Another similar type app is Leena launcher.
Is it better than continum?
Yes, because it's on a platform that actually has applications.
And a proper taskbar and resizeable windows.
@FLORENCE: Check out this forum post, in the OP it says how to enable the developer settings for DeX, overriding all apps and allowing apps like Spotify to work fine! https://forum.xda-developers.com/galaxy-s8+/accessories/samsung-dex-t359...