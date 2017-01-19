Six phones and two tablets will pick up the Nougat update over the coming months.

Following the Nougat rollout for the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, Samsung has now revealed the list of phones that will receive the update next. Here's the list of phones (and tablets) that will pick up the Nougat update in the first half of 2017:

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy Tab A with S Pen

Galaxy Tab S2 LTE (unlocked variant)

Galaxy A3

Galaxy A8

Seeing as how the list has several notable omissions, including the Galaxy A5, A7, and the popular Galaxy J series, it is likely not the final list of phones that will pick up the Nougat update. On the flip side, that means that phones not on the list will not be updated to Nougat before at least the third quarter of 2017, which is a lengthy wait for a platform update.

Along with the list, Samsung also detailed the features that will be available with the Nougat update, including changes to the notification panel and multi-window mode, Performance Mode, and more. Here's a look at all the new additions.