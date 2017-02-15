Samsung is likely to drop a few hints about the Galaxy S8 at MWC.

Samsung has already mentioned that it won't unveil the Galaxy S8 at this year's Mobile World Congress, with the official launch said to occur a month later — likely on March 29 — at an event in New York. A new report out of Korea suggests that Samsung will reveal the launch date for its upcoming flagship at its MWC event, which is being held on February 26.

The South Korean manufacturer could offer an early look at the Galaxy S8 in the form of a one-minute teaser at the end of its MWC press conference, where we'll see the Galaxy Tab S3 make its debut. There's plenty to talk about the device thanks to numerous leaks over the course of the last month, including dual-curved displays for both variants, thin bezels, lack of a home button at the front, rear-mounted fingerrint sensor, and a dedicated button for Samsung's new AI assistant, Bixby.