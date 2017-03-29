It does more than mesh networking. Samsung Connect Home acts as a hub for all your smart home gadgets, too.

Samsung revealed its first Wi-Fi system today alongside its new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Samsung Connect Home is a mid-tier system that comes in a pack of three, similar to Google WiFi and Eero. One unit connects to your existing broadband modem, while the other two units work in tandem as network extenders, the idea being you can create your own fluid Wi-Fi network without too much complication.

If you were a SmartThings Hub user, good news: you won't need a separate hub if you bring home the Connect Home.

The Connect Home also features its own app, just like Google Wi-Fi. You can use it to manage your home network. At launch, you will need one of the newfangled Galaxy S8 devices to use Samsung Connect Home. Towards the end of the year it should be available to other Android devices — and maybe even iPhones.

If you were a SmartThings Hub user, good news: you won't need a separate hub if you bring home the Connect Home. The device has Zigbee and Z-Wave compatibility built-in, so your house can stay smart. It's also compatible with other smart home devices, including Philips Hue Lights and the Ring Video Doorbell.

There isn't too much information about the Samsung Connect Home yet and the company has yet to settle on a release date or price point. There is a Pro version that will launch alongside the Connect Home, though as a single unit. We'll hopefully have more details in the coming weeks.