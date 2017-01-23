Galaxy S8 launch hinted for 'next 90 days' — but not in Barcelona in late February.
In separate interviews, Samsung's mobile chief DJ Koh has revealed the first on-the-record information about firm's next two major smartphone launches. The Galaxy S8 will skip Mobile World Congress at the end of February, as widely rumored, while the Galaxy Note 8 will arrive later this year. The latter point should nip in the bud speculation that Samsung would kill off the Note series after last year's unpleasantness.
It's official: The Note brand will live on.
Speaking to CNET ahead of last night's Galaxy Note 7 investigation announcements, Koh directly addressed the fate of the Note series.
"I will bring back a better, safer and very innovative Note 8," he said, adding 'We found through the investigative process, we knew there are lots and lots of loyal Note customers."
Koh's remarks show Samsung belief that there's still an audience for the Note as a product, but also that the brand itself still holds value, even after battery fires and two bungled recalls.
DJ Koh also sat down with Reuters to talk Note 7, and reportedly confirmed that the Galaxy S8 would not be coming at Mobile World Congress in late February. That trade show has been the launch platform for the past two generations of Galaxy S phones, though recent rumors have pointed to an April arrival instead.
As for exactly when we can expect Samsung's next big thing, Samsung isn't saying. But in an interview with Android Central, coming later today, Paul Brannen, EVP of Mobile Solutions for Samsung Canada, hinted at new phones coming within three months.
"If I look at the fourth quarter, we had one of our best fourth quarters in many years," Brannen told AC Managing Editor Daniel Bader, "The S7 and S7 edge are still incredibly popular products in the marketplace, and as we add new products to the portfolio in the next 90 days, we'll continue to build on that momentum."
Reader comments
If anything positive came out of that mess, it's just how loyal Note fans are...To a fault.
And let's face it, there was no way Samsung was just going to hand over that market to their competitors. Despite the wishful thinking of some.
How exactly are they "Note enthusiasts" loyal to a fault, please enlighten us with your profound wisdom and unbound knowledge, is it because the Note 7 was a fantastic phone, and still is, you do know that the issue was a battery flaw that effected a miniscule number of phones, you do know that. Again, there was NOTHING wrong with the Note 7 in regards to design, hardware or software, the problem was a miniscule batch of bad batteries that overheated and caught fire "did not explode", you do know the difference between caught fire and an explosion.
When a phone overheats enough to expand a little and crack the screen, that's an 'explosion' to todays clickbait attention getting headline news media.
How about NOT returning the phone despite it being a possible danger. Please read and understand a post before going off on some stupid rant.
And maybe finish your coffee first. Yikes
WTF...I didn't mention anything about phones exploding. Are you mentally okay?
We can all rest easy now that we know a Note 8 is definitely coming.
Hope all their investigation findings and new inspection procedures help improve product safety, something that I'd like others to adopt (the enhanced quality inspection procedures).
I hope the Note 8 comes out with the S8 since the Note7 isn't available.
One can only hope...
Surely that would mean they rushed it forward?
Which no-one wants Samsung to do. Not ever ever ever.
I had a Note 4 which I upgraded to a Note 7. I sadly returned it due to the recall and went back to my Note 4, which I kept. The Note 4 is still a fantastic phone which is more than adequate for any application out there today. I'll wait for the Note 8 to upgrade to a new phone.
+1
Yes I went back to my Not 4 instead of an upgrade (and still loving my Note 4), hoping there would be a Note 8. Looks like my patience has paid off... Now did I hear it is coming soon lol
Would love for a note 8 galaxy y simultaneous release
Smart To push back S8 a little and make sure they've got it right and do extra testing.
Glad the Note line will love on